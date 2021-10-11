Independent Financial targets rapid growth through retail

Payroll Vault Franchising is the entrepreneur’s opportunity to startup a boutique-style full-service payroll and workforce management solutions business in their community, allowing both the company and services to remain local to support business owners and maintain a uniquely personal touch. Sean Manning, CEO/Founder, has inspired entrepreneurs nationwide by exceeding the conventional standards of the payroll industry. A second-generation Certified Public Accountant (CPA), he was among the first to transition into a paperless environment and implement the technology of client portals to increase access, efficiency, and support for accounting clients. Sean’s forward-thinking attitude has led him to pioneer an innovative approach to the payroll industry. Payroll Vault is strategically partnered with globally renowned software companies to ensure the technologies are provided that are required for start-to-finish payroll processing. The alignment with one of the leading providers of payroll software systems is the assurance that Payroll Vault has one of the top software platforms available to clients with world class and secure data storage. The pivotability of the Payroll Vault Team, from the corporate to the local franchise office, to proactively plan and react when global circumstances occur, is being proven during the open-ended COVID-19 pandemic. Payroll Vault’s sound business systems can sustain a remote approach to virtually any situation. With the amount of shuffling the nation needs to accomplish, they haven’t skipped a beat and maintained the integrity and promise of personalized communication and access pledged to their clients. At the franchise level, the Team has been able to shift to virtual communications effortlessly. The global pandemic has presented Payroll Vault the opportunity to demonstrate to clients and prospective franchisees that this business can be successfully operated from anywhere, anytime, while continuing to build trust and integrity throughout all levels of the business. About Payroll Vault Payroll Vault’s mission began in 2008 with the founding office in Littleton, Colorado focused on re-defining payroll solutions, complemented with unparalleled client service. In 2012, Payroll Vault launched its franchise system and has grown the brand across the United States with numerous franchise locations that operate with a distinct competitive edge with a client retention rate of 98%. Payroll and workforce management solutions continue to be growing requirements for business owners, and Payroll Vault Franchising offers the opportunity to own a local full-service payroll company supported by a team of experts with a nationally recognized brand. Its franchisees are provided systems and strategies, and moreover, are trained on business best practices so they are set up for success to operate a profitable payroll business in an increasingly in-demand industry. Payroll Vault as a system is defined by its cultural development and is evident throughout the client and franchisee experiences. When people are encouraged to help create and mold the culture and offered a safe environment to do so, it advances the business exponentially. Everyone’s passion in their experience creates excitement and new opportunities, creating a culture of trust, bold ideas, confident risk, and lengthens the client lifecycle.

