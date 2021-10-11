CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independent Financial targets rapid growth through retail

By Catherine Leffert
 4 days ago
Independent Financial is restructuring its retail strategy, including in Colorado, where it was the No. 13 largest bank by market share, according to Denver Business Journal research, with 32 retail locations in the state as of 2020. Over the past year, Independent has overhauled its retail strategy to restructure job...

