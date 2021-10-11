Medicine’s Eileen Anderson discusses the increasing need for mental health care amidst the pandemic

— It is no secret that health and wellbeing are two of the most important fundamentals in any given individual’s life. It does not matter who the individual is, what their individual circumstances happen to be, or where in the world they live. Ultimately, health and wellbeing are going to always play an important fundamental role in the quality of life that any given individual is able to enjoy throughout their lifetime. Over the years, the understanding and appropriation that we have towards channeling both an individual and collective understanding of health and wellbeing has changed dramatically. Today, it is in its boldest and best era yet. Even so, there are always ways that it can be improved. And there are many approaches towards different aspects of health that are only just now being given the attention to detail and overall emphasis that they should always have been given in the first place.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO