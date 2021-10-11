Medicine’s Eileen Anderson discusses the increasing need for mental health care amidst the pandemic
Cleveland.com: Eileen Anderson, associate professor of bioethics at the School of Medicine, discussed the emotional and mental fallout many people have struggled with as an offshoot of the pandemic—and the struggle mental health services are having to keep up with demand. “This pandemic caused so much damage, so much stress, so much suffering that we saw people who didn’t want to believe in disorders like anxiety seek out mental health help,” she said.thedaily.case.edu
