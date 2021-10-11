CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Medicine’s Eileen Anderson discusses the increasing need for mental health care amidst the pandemic

By Editorial Guidelines
case.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCleveland.com: Eileen Anderson, associate professor of bioethics at the School of Medicine, discussed the emotional and mental fallout many people have struggled with as an offshoot of the pandemic—and the struggle mental health services are having to keep up with demand. “This pandemic caused so much damage, so much stress, so much suffering that we saw people who didn’t want to believe in disorders like anxiety seek out mental health help,” she said.

thedaily.case.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Port Arthur News

PAPD’s Mental Health Unit getting lift as spike in demand increases

Mental health officers with Port Arthur Police Department will have a new vehicle to aid in their tasks. The purchase of the vehicle, a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, was approved by Port Arthur City Council earlier this week. The agreement between the city and the Spindletop Center makes it possible for...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Hartford Courant

Connecticut faces an ‘overwhelming’ coronavirus pandemic-induced crisis in pediatric mental health care. Here’s what experts say the legislature should do.

Behavioral health care providers, child advocates and representatives from state agencies say there is a widespread surge in demand for urgent pediatric behavioral health care across Connecticut, a crisis they say is exacerbated by insufficient staffing levels. To address the crisis that has left dozens of children waiting for mental health care at Children’s and other hospitals, experts say ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
St. Louis American

Community’s mental health needs ‘wrap-around’ approach

Turbulent times during the past year have placed a pronounced spotlight on the importance of mental health and related healthcare crises. Sunday, October 10, 2021, is World Mental Health Day, and an important time to highlight the importance of mental health for our community. With so many unique challenges facing...
MENTAL HEALTH
wvtf.org

UVA Expands Mental Health Care Through TimelyMD

As Director of Counseling and Psychological Services at UVA, Nicole Ruzek can see why so many students are in search of a therapist. “There’s been the pandemic, but even before that we were seeing students in a lot of distress," she says. "Part of that may have to do with social media – kind of social comparison. Some of that could be due to climate change and maybe a perspective on the future that isn’t as bright as we would like it to be.”
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eileen Anderson
everythinglubbock.com

UNICEF: Battered by pandemic, kids need mental health help

PARIS (AP) — Governments must pour more money and resources into preserving the mental well-being of children and adolescents, the U.N.’s child protection agency urged in a report Tuesday that sounded alarms about blows to mental health from the COVID-19 pandemic that hit poor and vulnerable children particularly hard. The...
KIDS
Daily Free Press

StuGov discusses boosting mental health, increasing diversity, equity, inclusion on campus

Boston University Student Government’s Senate endorsed a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion act and heard committee updates in a meeting Monday night. The meeting began with a summary and endorsement of a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion report conducted by the Unity Group — previously an at-large party for the 2020-2021 school year focused on increasing representation of students of color and prioritizing their needs.
BOSTON, MA
Pitt News

Student health care workers discuss job joys, difficulties amid pandemic

Caring for ventilated COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit on Christmas was one of the hardest moments of Gracelyn Mauro’s job as a patient care technician at UPMC Presbyterian. “That was probably the most difficult, especially during the holidays — it was really emotional,” Mauro, a sophomore psychology major,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Care#Mental Health Services#The School Of Medicine
bgfalconmedia.com

NAMI, USG discuss mental health advocacy

BGSU’s Undergraduate Student Government held a meeting about mental health, along with the passing of new bylaws and constitution amendments. National Alliance on Mental Health Advocate Brianna Snow spoke on the stigmatizing and difficulty of mental health in front of the undergraduate student government. “Mental health is very stigmatizing. You’re...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
abc27.com

Healthy Living: Discussing mental health for athletes

This week is mental illness awareness week, a time to educate and increase awareness. As the director of sports performance at the University of Pennsylvania, Andrea Wieland knows mental health is crucial to athletes and says for anyone, it’s a huge part of being a whole person. Get daily news,...
MENTAL HEALTH
saportareport.com

Journalists Help Bring Discussion of Mental Health into Mainstream

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter testifies in favor of the Paul Wellstone Mental Health and Addiction Equity Act before a House Education and Labor subcommittee on July 10, 2007. (The Carter Center) nd Eve H. Byrd, director, Carter Center Mental Health Program. Journalists and the field of journalism are often...
MENTAL HEALTH
KITV.com

Mental health deteriorates as pandemic continues

Kumi Macdonald described her 17-year-old son, Zac, a high school senior, as a happy-go-lucky jokester. But once the pandemic hit, the jokes stopped. She says trying to figure out distance learning and being isolated took a toll on the teenager. "You know, losing some ties with friends, with his church...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
thevalleyadvantage.com

The Wright Medicine: Marking World Mental Health Day

During the last year and a half, we have contended with multiple traumas on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, and because of the delta variant and the unvaccinated, we are hardly out of the proverbial woods yet. But, with any luck, the coming months will see significant and lasting improvements in our fight against the virus.
WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, PA
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Access to mental health care is lacking in Washington’s rural corners

A few months after Kristina Rasmussen’s 7-year-old was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, he experienced one of his worst manic episodes: The boy was inconsolable as he tore through the family home, hitting himself, knocking over furniture and breaking picture frames. Rasmussen counts the ways the health care system failed her...
WASHINGTON STATE
pih.org

In Kazakhstan, Caring For Tuberculosis Patients’ Mental Health

Tuberculosis, one of the world’s most deadly diseases, kills nearly 4,000 people per day and has a daunting list of physical symptoms—coughing, chills, weight loss, night sweats. But lesser known are its effects on mental health. Studies have shown that tuberculosis often comes with mental health conditions such as depression—a...
MENTAL HEALTH
goodmenproject.com

Naya Clinics Breaks Down Barriers in Men’s Mental Health Care

— It is no secret that health and wellbeing are two of the most important fundamentals in any given individual’s life. It does not matter who the individual is, what their individual circumstances happen to be, or where in the world they live. Ultimately, health and wellbeing are going to always play an important fundamental role in the quality of life that any given individual is able to enjoy throughout their lifetime. Over the years, the understanding and appropriation that we have towards channeling both an individual and collective understanding of health and wellbeing has changed dramatically. Today, it is in its boldest and best era yet. Even so, there are always ways that it can be improved. And there are many approaches towards different aspects of health that are only just now being given the attention to detail and overall emphasis that they should always have been given in the first place.
MENTAL HEALTH
gamesindustry.biz

Psychonauts 2's mental health approach: Handle with care

Yesterday marked the start of this year's International Games Summit on Mental Health, and the conference keynote was a discussion with Double Fine Productions founder Tim Schafer about the development of Psychonauts 2, which launched in August to a warm critical reception. Like the first game in the series, Psychonauts...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy