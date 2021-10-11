Man charged with murder of Georgia police officer working first shift
ALAMO, Ga. — A suspect wanted in the murder of a Georgia police officer was arrested Sunday as investigators uncovered a potential motive for the slaying. Damien Ferguson, 43, was taken into custody at his residence. He’s been charged in the homicide of Officer Dylan Harrison, 26, early Saturday morning. The officer was working his first shift with the Alamo Police Department, New York Post reported.www.lawofficer.com
Comments / 0