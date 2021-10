Power Central showcased its new food-industry-specific Microsoft Dynamics 365 enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for small and mid-size food companies in need of affordable growth tools at PACK EXPO Las Vegas. The company built barcode scanning mobile apps and real-time business intelligence onto Microsoft's existing Dynamics 365 Business Central 365 ERP and Power BI, with enhancements specifically designed for smaller food makers who haven’t had the budget to access real-time manufacturing data and insights. The apps are compliant with iOS and Android smartphones as well as industrial Android based barcode scanners that can scan from four to 30 feet away, and can accept digital signatures.

