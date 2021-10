DEAR JOAN: I have a lovely, large sycamore tree in my backyard. The problem is I also have a nuisance squirrel who lives in the yard as well. It nests in a nearby tree. This particular squirrel has recently started chewing off sycamore branches from the tree. It has stripped most of the branches of 3/8-inch diameter and smaller from a main branch of the tree. Now it is working on another main branch.