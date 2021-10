Audubon of Kansas (AOK) will host its 4th annual Celebration of Cranes event from Nov. 5-7, at Hudson, and Quivira National Wildlife Refuge (QNWR). This event offers self-paced tours that begin in Hudson, with maps of locations most likely to have migrating Sandhill Cranes and Whooping Cranes, the two crane species native to North America. Volunteers will be along the route to help. Dawn and dusk start times maximize the opportunity to see cranes and other wetland species. In Hudson, during the late morning and afternoon on Saturday, Nov. 6, AOK will host engaging talks about a variety of environmental topics, presented by experts from throughout the state.

