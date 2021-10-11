Chester County Sheriff’s Office Teams Up with Chester County Hospital for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Corporal Steve Vitale displays a breast cancer awareness ribbon on a Chester County Sheriff’s Office

Thanks to a collaboration with Chester County Hospital, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office’s patrol cars are accessorizing with pink cancer ribbons in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The goal is to raise awareness that leads to education, encourage those facing the disease, honor those who survived it, and remember loved ones who succumbed to it.

The idea for placing pink ribbon magnets on patrol cars that travel throughout Chester County came from Corporal Steve Vitale, who lost his wife Ann Marie to breast cancer.

“We are all affected by the terrible disease of breast cancer. Some of us at the CCSO have experienced personal loss,” he said. “Keeping the disease in the public mindset may help to remind people to have medical exams, learn the signs, and support affected families.”

“We’re delighted to collaborate with Chester County Hospital to raise awareness of breast cancer,” said Chester County Sheriff Fredda Maddox. “As our office works to protect people at Chester County’s facilities from threats, the hospital’s healthcare personnel work to protect our community from disease.”

“Chester County Hospital is honored to work with CCSO in raising awareness for breast cancer,” said Dr. Maureen Hewitt, Assistant Medical Director of Penn Hematology and Oncology at the Abramson Cancer Center at Chester County Hospital. “One in eight women develops invasive breast cancer throughout her lifetime. The prevalence of this diagnosis underscores the importance of screenings and early detection. While we honor the memory of those lost to breast cancer and support the many who are courageously battling this disease, we also remind our community to schedule their mammograms and remain vigilant with their healthcare needs.”

