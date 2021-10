Many cryptocurrency games are struggling to compete with traditional games that exist on consoles and smartphones. Even if they rise to fame, their popularity doesn’t last, and gamers quickly move on to what’s next. Currently, more than 2.3 billion gamers exist worldwide, illustrating the enormous impact players can have on the future of this market and its growth. To create a game ecosystem that will stand the test of time, economics that will continue to evolve and grow with players is needed. As a result, future-oriented games are using carefully crafted game economics, assets and tokens to help make them future-proof.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 16 HOURS AGO