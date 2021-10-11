CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntington Beach, CA

Southern California beaches to reopen after no toxins found from oil spill

By Sommer Brokaw
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sZgb5_0cNesgNC00
A beach in Huntington Beach, Calif., is seen deserted on October 4 after a major oil spill dumped crude oil from an offshore platform into the surrounding waters off Southern California. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Major beaches in a Southern California city that have been closed since an oil pipeline spill occurred earlier this month are scheduled to reopen on Monday after tests showed that it's safe to do so, officials said.

City and state officials said late Sunday that beaches in Huntington Beach can reopen after water quality tests showed no toxins related to the spill.

"We understand the significance our beaches have on tourism, our economy, and our overall livelihood here in Huntington Beach," Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr said in the statement.

"It is important that our decision to reopen our shoreline and water be based on data and that we continue to monitor the water quality going forward."

Water quality testing will be done twice a week for the next two weeks, the officials said.

Nearly 150,000 gallons of crude oil spilled into the waters off Southern California and prompted officials to close the beaches. Investigators say a 13-inch gash in the pipeline may have been caused by a cargo ship's anchor.

While the beaches will reopen Monday, officials are still cautioning people to avoid areas where they can smell oil and not to handle oily materials that wash ashore.

Huntington Beach said it hired a contractor to test the quality of the water in the area. Of the 40 sites tested, all but one showed a non-detectable amount of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons and total petroleum hydrocarbons, which indicate the presence of oil.

The only location that tested positive, however, showed nontoxic levels.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
UPI News

With 6 weeks to go, hurricane season may be all but over

While the Atlantic hurricane season does not officially end until Nov. 30, AccuWeather forecasters believe that the odds of any additional tropical storm formation in the near future are low. After a frenetic pace around the peak of hurricane season, there is just one name left on the 2021 list...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

New tool predicts the Earth's landscape as sea levels rise

How will climate change alter the landscape of the Earth over the next few hundred years? New interactive tools developed by researchers at Climate Central can paint that picture. The tools demonstrate how much sea levels could rise if changes are or are not made in carbon pollution levels. If...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Huntington Beach, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Huntington Beach, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Lifestyle
UPI News

Australian farmer finds five-legged lamb in his flock

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- An Australian wool farmer said a lamb from his family's flock will now become a family pet because of an unusual feature: an extra leg growing out of its head. Sam Kuerschner, of Orroroo, South Australia, said he was taking a break from shearing about three...
AGRICULTURE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
196K+
Followers
42K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy