The Notre Dame football team was led on defense by Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah last season, and he has taken his talents to the NFL in a big way as a rookie. During the 2020 college football season, the Notre Dame football team was led on the defensive side of the ball by Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, a first-team All-American, and the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year. Though expected to land in the first round, as high as the top-10 in the 2021 NFL Draft, JOK fell due to a health issue and saw himself fall out of the first round.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 9 DAYS AGO