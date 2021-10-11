NY Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley, QB Daniel Jones, and WR Kenny Golladay ruled out with injuries after game against Cowboys
NY Giants running back Saquon Barkley left Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter, after being ruled out with an ankle injury after colliding with Cowboys defender Jourdan Lewis on an overthrow by Daniel Jones, Lewis stepped on Barkley’s foot and caused the running back to grab his ankle in pain, forcing him to hobble off the field and eventually being carted to the locker room from the sidelines. Barkley has ran for 186 yards on 52 carries with two touchdowns and 14 receptions for 130 yards with a touchdown over four games this season. He played just two games in the 2020 season after tearing his ACL.www.newsradioklbj.com
Comments / 0