NY Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley, QB Daniel Jones, and WR Kenny Golladay ruled out with injuries after game against Cowboys

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNY Giants running back Saquon Barkley left Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter, after being ruled out with an ankle injury after colliding with Cowboys defender Jourdan Lewis on an overthrow by Daniel Jones, Lewis stepped on Barkley’s foot and caused the running back to grab his ankle in pain, forcing him to hobble off the field and eventually being carted to the locker room from the sidelines. Barkley has ran for 186 yards on 52 carries with two touchdowns and 14 receptions for 130 yards with a touchdown over four games this season. He played just two games in the 2020 season after tearing his ACL.

CBS Sports

Giants' Kenny Golladay: No injury designation

Golladay (hip) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in New Orleans, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Golladay suited up last week after being a game-time decision, ultimatley catching four of five targets for 64 yards while playing 69 percent of snaps. Meanwhile, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton left early with hamstring injuries, and both have been ruled out for Sunday's contest in New Orleans. Shadow coverage from Saints CB Marshon Lattimore seems even more likely with Shepard and Slayton out, but even if he's well covered, Golladay should see plenty of targets out of sheer necessity.
Sterling Shepard
Big Blue View

Giants injury news: Saquon Barkley OUT with left ankle injury

New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley left Sunday’s game midway through the first quarter with a left ankle injury. Barkley stepped on the foot of Dallas Cowboys defensive back Jordan Lewis after a pass from Daniel Jones sailed over his head. He immediately went to the sideline. A...
nfltraderumors.co

Giants Rule Out QB Daniel Jones With Concussion

Giants’ QB Daniel Jones was carted off to the locker room after taking a helmet-to-helmet collision against the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants later ruled Jones out with a concussion. Jones was seen staggering off the field after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit at the goalline in the second quarter. Mike Glennon...
GiantsCountry

Giants QB Daniel Jones Exits Game For Head Injury Evaluation

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a blow to his head late in the second quarter and had to be carted off the field. The play happened on a 3rd-and-1 with the Giants down 10-3 trying to score the tying touchdown. On 3rd-and-1, Jones kept the ball and tried to punch it into the end zone, but Cowboys linebacker Jabrill Cox, trying to make the play on Jones, made contact with Jones's helmet when the quarterback was outside the tackle box.
Derrick

Giants dazed and wobbly after QB Jones, RB Barkley hurt

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was dazed and wobbly when he got up after taking a crushing hit trying to run into the end zone. Running back Saquon Barkley and their top two receivers weren’t options for the Giants on that third-and-goal play from the 1 before halftime in a 44-20 loss Sunday against the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys. They were all already hurt, and there was also an injury-shuffled offensive line in front of Jones.
SportsGrid

Joe Judge: We “Dodged a Couple Bullets” With Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay

Https://twitter.com/RVacchianoSNY/status/1447655403572039682. Judge is straight out of the Bill Belichick school of coaching, so he didn’t give any real updates on Barkley and Golladay. That said, he did say “hopefully we dodged a couple bullets there” in reference to the injuries that both players suffered in Week 5. Ian Rapoport previously reported that Barkley suffered a low ankle sprain, which seems to line up with Judge’s update. Unfortunately, no timetable has been provided for either player.
Washington Post

Giants lose Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley; Packers boot Bengals in OT

Week 5 of the NFL season features a new wrinkle, with the first international game of the season scheduled to kick things off Sunday morning. The Atlanta Falcons defeated the New York Jets, 27-20, in the early game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The traditional afternoon window features 12 games, with...
ClutchPoints

Frustrated Giants RB Saquon Barkley sounds off on bad injury luck

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has had some terrible luck with injuries recently. Barkley suffered a season-ending torn ACL tear last season, jeopardizing the Giants’ season. Now, just as Barkley was getting back into the swing of things, he’s once again back on the bench after suffering a nasty ankle sprain against the Dallas Cowboys.
