UNI professor, students won't declare mask conflict resolved

By Laura Belin
bleedingheartland.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Northern Iowa is keen to move beyond the controversy over its decision to discipline a biology professor who insisted that students wear masks in his class. The university announced on October 6 that it had “reached an agreement” with Professor Steve O’Kane after “listening to the concerns and working closely with all parties involved.” O’Kane will teach an advanced plant systematics course online, and another faculty member will take over the classroom teaching, where participants won’t have to cover their noses and mouths.

www.bleedingheartland.com

