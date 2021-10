Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (throat) is practicing in full on Wednesday. Burrow was taken to a local hospital for a throat contusion following the Bengals' overtime loss in Week 5, but he was released that night and expected to be fine. Burrow is averaging 314.5 passing yards in the last two games and he's thrown multiple touchdowns every week. The Bengals are currently 3.5-point favorites on the road over the winless Detroit Lions in Week 6.

2 DAYS AGO