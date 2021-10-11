Cushman & Wakefield Sets Ambitious Targets to Curb Greenhouse Gas Emissions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay Inc. today announced its continued commitment to climate action by setting an ambitious greenhouse gas (GHG) target approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). eBay commits to reduce its own (scope 1 and scope 2) emissions 90% by 2030 from a 2019 base year, in line with limiting global temperature warming to 1.5°C– the most ambitious designation available through the SBTi process and aligned with the Paris Agreement. eBay also commits to reduce value chain (scope 3) emissions from downstream transportation and distribution by 20% in the same timeframe. These emissions represent the transportation of the goods shipped using its platform and eBay will work with its logistics providers to offer low-carbon alternatives.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO