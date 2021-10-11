CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin bowl projections after week six

By Evan Flood
Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin (2-3, 1-2) picked up its first Big Ten Conference win of the season, handling Illinois (2-5, 1-3) 24-0 on the road. The Badgers recorded their first shutout since blanking Michigan State, 38-0, on Oct. 12, 2019. UW's last road shutout of a Big Ten team came in a 31-0 win at Minnesota on Nov. 25, 2017. The Badgers also out-gained Illinois, 491 to 93, their largest yardage advantage in a Big Ten game (398) since out-gaining Nebraska by 447 yards (627 to 180) on Nov. 15, 2014.

