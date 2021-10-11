CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Readers respond: Zoom in on shootings

By Letters to the editor
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
The perpetual editorial use of the phrase “gun violence” is not useful in finding solutions. Using a phrase like “murders and random shootings” by specific individuals would be more effective. Focusing on “a gun violence crisis” yields limited solutions that deal with guns only – gun buyback programs, gun storage requirements and more policing. Focusing on the individuals who are using guns can lead to a better understanding of the circumstances of the shooting and the background of the shooters. Solutions would be expanded to include the important root causes such as social, economic and environmental factors.

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

