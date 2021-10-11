Pair of motorcycle crashes in Falls
At approximately 4:50 p.m. Sunday, the Niagara Falls Police Department was called to 22nd Street and Whitney Avenue to investigate a two-vehicle crash with injuries. A 58-year-old Buffalo man was operating a motorcycle heading southbound on 22nd Street when he collided with a Dodge. The Dodge, which was being driven by an 18-year-old man from Lewiston, was traveling the wrong way on Whitney Avenue, a one-way street meant for westbound traffic.www.wnypapers.com
Comments / 0