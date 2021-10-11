CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Niagara Falls, NY

Pair of motorcycle crashes in Falls

wnypapers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt approximately 4:50 p.m. Sunday, the Niagara Falls Police Department was called to 22nd Street and Whitney Avenue to investigate a two-vehicle crash with injuries. A 58-year-old Buffalo man was operating a motorcycle heading southbound on 22nd Street when he collided with a Dodge. The Dodge, which was being driven by an 18-year-old man from Lewiston, was traveling the wrong way on Whitney Avenue, a one-way street meant for westbound traffic.

www.wnypapers.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Traffic
City
Niagara Falls, NY
Niagara Falls, NY
Traffic
Niagara Falls, NY
Accidents
Lewiston, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Lewiston, NY
Lewiston, NY
Accidents
Niagara Falls, NY
Crime & Safety
Buffalo, NY
Accidents
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law again on path to high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Friday that the federal government will ask the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision on a restrictive Texas law that has banned most abortions since September. A federal appeals court on Thursday said the Texas law should stay in force while a Department of Justice lawsuit challenging the law proceeds through the courts. It’s just the latest court action on the law, which is now headed for the Supreme Court for a second time.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Dodge#Ecmc
Reuters

U.S. to lift restrictions Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8, ending historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the United States for as long as 21 months. The unprecedented travel restrictions kept millions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Former Boeing pilot accused of deceiving regulators about 737 Max

A federal grand jury on Thursday indicted a former Boeing pilot on charges he deceived federal safety regulators about the 737 Max jetliner, two of which were involved in deadly crashes, to save tens of millions of dollars for the airplane manufacturer. Mark A. Forkner was charged with giving false...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy