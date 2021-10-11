2003 Acura NSX-T 6-Speed Has Only 9,300-Miles On The Clock

This gorgeous Acura NSX is looking for a new JDM lover’s garage to call home.

For Decades, the Japanese domestic automotive market has been one of the world's greatest innovators in the world of mechanical manufacturing. One of the foremost perpetrators of this principle of technological transformation was the Acura NSX. With a lightweight mid-engine design which led to a beautiful body with sweeping lines and plenty of modification potential, the NSX quickly became a pillar in the JDM community as one of the most desirable supercars to ever come out of Japan. Having been discontinued in 2005, the first-generation Acura NSX is a car that many enthusiasts dream of having in their garage. This car gives those enthusiasts a chance to fulfill their dream.

Sitting between the axles of this gorgeous 2003 Long Beach Blue NSX is a 3.2-liter V6 engine mated to a six-speed manual transaxle. That drivetrain was able to push out 290 horsepower through a limited-slip differential. Of course, we've all seen the crazy antics of movies such as "Fast And Furious: Tokyo Drift," but this car allows you to live that action. After being purchased new in 2005, the car now boasts only 9,300 miles on the odometer, which ensures that this car will be around for years to come.

The 17-inch forged alloy wheels complete the look along with the integrated rear spoiler and removable top. Those outstanding wheels also boast a set of 215/40 front and 255/40 rear Yokohama AVS ES100 tires, which allow for excellent traction and plenty of grip when accelerating out of corners. Speaking of cornering, the brake system includes a set of four-wheel disc brakes that are fully ventilated to allow maximum cooling and excellent handling capabilities. This pristine Acura NSX would be the perfect addition to any JDM enthusiast's stable, and buyers are already knocking down to get their hands on this thing. This JDM legend is the car you've been looking for your whole life, and now you have the chance for which you've wished. That being said, you'd better hurry to catch this beautiful machine before it slips away into someone else's possession.

