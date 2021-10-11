CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas prices see sharp increase as crude oil prices continue to rise

wnypapers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBatavia – $3.33 (up 7 cents from last week) Buffalo – $3.31 (up 8 cents from last week) Ithaca – $3.36 (up 8 cents from last week) Rochester – $3.35 (up 8 cents from last week) Rome – $3.36 (up 6 cents from last week) Syracuse – $3.33 (up 10...

MarketRealist

Gas Prices Could Rise More if Putin and Goldman Sachs Are Right

Gasoline prices in the U.S. have been rising, pressuring the budgets of low- and middle-income households. Coupled with a steep rise in costs of almost all other goods, including daily-use items, there' a perfect inflationary storm. While many are wondering whether gas prices could go down in 2021, some think they could rise, including Goldman Sachs and Russian president Vladimir Putin.
pncguam.com

Fuel prices increase again with regular gas rising to $4.95 per gallon

Fuel prices have increased again with regular gas rising to $4.95 per gallon Mobil, as of Friday, Oct. 15, has its regular unleaded gas priced at $4.949 a gallon. The three fuel companies on island usually mirror each other’s prices and when one company increases its price, the others follow.
moneyandmarkets.com

“Old Energy” Still Has Legs After Oil’s $120 Price Surge

West Texas Intermediate crude oil is now trading for around $80 per barrel, touching levels not seen since 2014. Just a year and a half ago, you literally couldn’t give it away. Oil prices went to negative $37.63 in April 2020, as you might remember, meaning that rather than pay for oil, you would have been paid to cart it away. We’ve gone from oil having a value of less than zero to having it trade at multi-year highs.
stockmarket.com

5 Oil Stocks To Watch Now As Oil Prices Rise On Tight Supply

Are These The Best Oil Stocks To Buy In The Stock Market Today?. Like it or not, oil stocks seem to be in fashion in the stock market today. For the most part, this could be due to rising crude oil prices. Naturally, as the price per barrel of the increasingly precious commodity rises, so too would investor interest in oil stocks. Supporting the current price movement in oil would be a recent report by the International Energy Agency (IEA). Yesterday, in its monthly report, the IEA raised its global oil demand growth forecast for 2022 by 210,000 barrels per day (BPD). This would add up to a whopping 99.6 million BPD, exceeding pre-pandemic levels. Accordingly, Brent crude futures rose by 1% throughout Thursday, settling at $84 a barrel, a three-year high.
Telegraph

Petrol prices hit 140p per litre for first time in a decade

Petrol prices have hit 140p for the first time in a decade as the energy and fuel crises bite, the AA has said. Research by the motoring association showed prices at the pump were at their highest levels since 2012, as skyrocketing gas prices also drive up demand for oil.
marketpulse.com

Oil and Gold Are Firm

Oil prices are ominously firm. A weaker US Dollar spurred energy prices higher overnight, helped by Saudi Arabia comments that suggested OPEC+ would not be drawn into ramping up output due to natural gas prices. Only a surprise jump in official US Crude Inventories to 6.10 million barrels took the edge of oil’s rally towards the end of the session. Brent crude finished 0.90% higher at $84.10, and WTI closed 1.15% higher at 81.45 a barrel.
thewestsidegazette.com

No Signs For An End To The Rally In Crude Oil Prices

Federal U.S. data that showed an increase in commercial crude oil inventories was overshadowed by broader market issues surrounding energy inflation, analysts told Zenger. The U.S. Energy Information Administration publishes weekly data on commercial storage levels of crude oil, gasoline and other refined petroleum products. Increases are usually indicative of lackluster demand, while the opposite holds for drains.
BBC

Pump prices for petrol and diesel are near a record high

A litre of petrol sold at UK forecourts has reached its highest level since September 2012, at 140.22p on average, according to RAC data. Drivers are paying on average 22% more to fill up their petrol tanks than this time last year, the RAC said. Diesel prices are also surging...
nny360.com

Winter fuel worries accelerate U.S. natural gas price surge

U.S. natural gas futures surged to the highest in more than a week after winter stockpiles of the furnace and power-plant fuel expanded less than expected, heightening concerns about adequate supplies going into the peak-demand season. Gas prices have already more than doubled this year and the peak, winter demand...
seeitmarket.com

Will Crude Oil Price Breakout Signal Rising Interest Rates?

When crude oil prices rise, investors typically think of an improving global economy. But when crude oil price rise sharply (by a large amount over a short duration), investors worry about supply issues and/or inflation. Today, both concerns are becoming more and more evident by the day. Just last week, I highlighted growing concerns about an energy crisis do to rising oil and natural gas prices.
Metro International

Oil prices rise to three-year high on back of supply deficit forecasts

(Reuters) -Oil prices settled at a three-year high above $85 a barrel on Friday, boosted by forecasts of a supply deficit in the next few months as the easing of coronavirus-related travel restrictions spurs demand. Brent crude futures settled up 86 cents, or 1%, at $84.86 a barrel. Front-month prices,...
Wbaltv.com

Experts: High gas prices likely to remain through holiday season

If you've been to the gas station lately, you might have noticed an increase in gas prices. According to AAA Mid-Atlantic, gas prices went up 8 cents per gallon within just the last week. "In the past year, prices have gone up, and it makes it difficult for a small...
mycentraloregon.com

Gas Prices Inch Up

“Skyrocketing crude prices are the major driver for the continued rise in gas prices this fall. Crude oil prices typically account for between 50% and 60% of the price at the pump,” says Marie Dodds, public affairs director for AAA Oregon/Idaho. Crude prices are about twice as expensive as last...
FOXBusiness

Gas prices hit 7-year high amid inflation woes, supply chain fears

Average gas prices have hit their highest rate in seven years amid rising inflation and supply chain issues as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. According to AAA's average gas price calculator, the national average cost of a regular gallon of gasoline hit $3.297 on Thursday, the highest since September 2014, when the average monthly cost hit $3.387.
