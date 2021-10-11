CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VLCN Stock: Why It Increased Today

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Volcon Inc (NASDAQ: VLCN) increased by over 6% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Volcon Inc (NASDAQ: VLCN) – the first all-electric off-road powersports company – increased by over 6% today. Investors are responding positively to Volcon announcing that demand for their inaugural vehicle the Grunt, a two-wheeled, all-terrain, off-road motorcycle designed for exploring the outdoors, has reached $1.7 million in customer orders and up to $4.2 million in refundable reservations.

DCT Stock: Why The Price Fell Substantially Today

The stock price of Duck Creek Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: DCT) fell by over 15% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Duck Creek Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: DCT) – a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property & casualty (P&C) insurance industry – fell by over 15% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to Duck Creek Technologies announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended August 31, 2021.
ZUO Stock: $24 Price Target From Needham

The shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE: ZUO) have received a $24 price target from Needham. These are the details. The shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE: ZUO) have received a $24 price target from Needham. And Needham analyst Joshua Reilly had assumed the coverage and upgraded Zuora to a “Buy” rating from “Hold.”
IVT Stock Surges In Public Debut

The stock price of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE: IVT) increased by over 52% in its market debut yesterday. These are the details. The stock price of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE: IVT) increased by over 52% in its market debut yesterday. InvenTrust Properties had announced that its shares of common stock have been listed and commenced trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol “IVT” as of the market open.
Jasper Therapeutics' stock more than doubles after Oppenheimer analyst's bullish call

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics Inc. soared 106.2% in volatile morning trading, enough to pace the Nasdaq's gainers, after Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson's bullish endorsement the day after the stock closed at a record low. The stock had been halted for volatility twice in the first half hour after the open, as trading volume swelled to 20.7 million shares. The company started trading as a biotechnology company with its "JSPR" ticker after the closing of the acquisition by special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was announced after the Sept. 24 close. From that day through Tuesday, the stock had plunged 52.3%, while the S&P 500 slipped 2.4% over the same time. Oppenheimer's Olson initiated Jasper with an outperform rating and stock price target of $21, implying a further 41% gain from current levels. "We view [Jasper] as an emerging leader in the development of novel targeted conditioning agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) with lead candidate JSP191 and proprietary engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) platform," Olson wrote in a note to clients.
Automotive Robotics Company RoboTire Raises $7.5 Million

RoboTire — a Detroit-based automotive robotics and automation startup that promises to transfer the tire industry — recently announced the closing of its $7.5 million Series A investment. These are the details. RoboTire — Detroit-based automotive robotics and automation startup that promises to transfer the tire industry — recently announced...
Recurrent Media Secures $75 Million In Funding

Recurrent Ventures recently announced it raised $75 million in a round of financing. These are the details. Recurrent Ventures recently announced it raised $75 million in a round of financing. This investment round brings the company’s funding to over $100 million in capital to date. Provided by North Equity LLC, this new funding will be used to acquire other digital media properties and to make additional investments in its current digital media portfolio and employees.
Fourth stimulus check comes in two days

Stimulus checks are hitting the bank accounts of households in the U.S. in just days. This, part of the child tax credit that started dispersing payments of $300 per child back in July 2021.

