Several Locals Among the Forbes 400 Richest Americans

Phillies owner John Middleton graduated from The Haverford School. Image via the Philadelphia Phillies.

The latest Forbes 400, the list of the richest people in America, is out, and several Philadelphia-area residents made the cut this year. Ryan Mulligan tallied the totals for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Susquehanna International Group CEO and Haverford resident Jeff Yass ranked highest at No. 58. His estimated net worth is $12 billion. This is the former professional gambler’s debut on the Forbes 400.

The next two locals are tied for No. 108.

Plymouth-Whitemarsh High School graduate Michael Rubin, the founder of Fanatics and a part-owner of the 76ers, climbed 120 places from last year. His net worth is $8 billion.

Meanwhile, Philadelphian Victoria B. Mars — great-granddaughter of Mars, Inc., founder Frank Mars — also shares a net worth of $8 billion.

Coatesville resident Mary Alice Dorrance Malone, the largest shareholder in Campbell Soup, follows at No. 318 with a net worth of $3.6 billion.

Eagles owner and Wynnewood resident Jeffrey Lurie ranked No. 333 with a net worth of $3.5 billion. He is followed by Phillies owner John Middleton, a graduate of The Haverford School, at No. 340 at $3.4 billion.

The highest-ranked Philadelphia-born businessperson on the list is Blackstone founder Stephen Schwarzman at No. 19 with $37.4 billion.

He is followed by Bryn Mawr College alum Jacqueline Mars — who owns about a third of Mars, Inc. — at No. 21. She has a net worth of $31.8 billion.

Finally, Sixers principal owner and Penn alum Josh Harris ranked at No. 188 with a net worth of $5.7 billion.

