Vaccine hesitancy challenges our response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. and around the world. I recently had a chance to address this issue first-hand while visiting my research collaborators in Burkina Faso. COVID-19 vaccines have been in short supply in Africa. But, things have improved, and the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines are now available in Burkina Faso. Supplies are limited and will certainly not meet the projected needs of this country of more than 20 million. However, vaccines appear to be readily available right now because nobody seems to want them. I saw this among my colleagues, rational physicians and scientists well-versed in medical science, who were universally unvaccinated.

