'Forza Horizon 5' Preview: The Best Entry In The Series Yet

By Dean Abdou
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 4 days ago
Forza Horizon 5 is already shaping up to be my favourite entry in the series, and that's simply based on my short time previewing it last week. Developer Playground Games has pretty much followed the golden rule of "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" with the upcoming racing sequel. Everything that made Horizon 4 a success is back in 5, but with all-new biomes, dynamic weather, and more.

www.gamingbible.co.uk

GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk

