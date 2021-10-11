'Forza Horizon 5' Preview: The Best Entry In The Series Yet

Last year, Microsoft touted the power of the previously-unreleased Xbox Series X/S with the debut of the next entry in the Forza Motorsport series. At the time, it made sense for the unnumbered title to be the next Forza game, since Forza Horizon 4 released back in 2018 and the Motorsport and Horizon series have traditionally alternated from one release to the next over the past decade. Rumors started to spread of a new Forza Horizon game earlier this year that seemed to have the potential to beat its Motorsport compatriot to the finish line, however, and Microsoft’s E3 showcase back in June confirmed just as much. Forza Horizon 5 will continue to embrace the series’ international aspirations by transporting players to Mexico, with the biggest Horizon map to date that will be 50% bigger than Horizon 4’s Britain. Featuring over 400 vehicles, brand new arcade modes and an astounding presentation, Horizon 5 seems to be on track to be the best entry in the already-acclaimed series, but there are still several hopes we have that could help the newest title improve upon its predecessors.

