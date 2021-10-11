Joey DeFrancesco: More Music (Mack Avenue)

Why Joey DeFrancesco would need another organist in his band seems beyond reason. After all, he’s been breathing new life into the organ-trio aesthetic for decades all by himself. Perhaps his teaming with Pharoah Sanders two years ago on In the Key of the Universe was a signal that Joey D is now willing to test all waters. In any case, the title of More Music has a deeper meaning; not only does DeFrancesco welcome fellow organist/guitarist Lucas Brown and unbridled drummer Michael Ode into his circle for a new trio, but he also displays his talents for organ, piano, trumpet, and—for the first time on record—tenor saxophone.