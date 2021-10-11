CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joey DeFrancesco: More Music (Mack Avenue)

By A.D. Amorosi
Cover picture for the articleWhy Joey DeFrancesco would need another organist in his band seems beyond reason. After all, he’s been breathing new life into the organ-trio aesthetic for decades all by himself. Perhaps his teaming with Pharoah Sanders two years ago on In the Key of the Universe was a signal that Joey D is now willing to test all waters. In any case, the title of More Music has a deeper meaning; not only does DeFrancesco welcome fellow organist/guitarist Lucas Brown and unbridled drummer Michael Ode into his circle for a new trio, but he also displays his talents for organ, piano, trumpet, and—for the first time on record—tenor saxophone.

