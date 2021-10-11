CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terry Rozier suffers sprained left ankle, out for Monday's game

By Michael Mulford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
AP Photo/Chris Carlson

The Charlotte Hornets will continue to be short-handed when they take on the Miami Heat on Monday.

The Hornets were already missing Gordon Hayward and Mason Plumlee, who remain in the league’s health and safety protocol, and Kelly Oubre Jr., who is working his way back from a lower leg strain. Now, they’ll be without Terry Rozier.

The team announced on Sunday that Rozier suffered a sprained left ankle and would miss Monday’s game. Rozier will be re-evaluated later this week, per the Hornets public relations staff.

Look for rookie James Bouknight to step into Rozier’s starting spot Monday against Miami.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

