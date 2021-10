The Muppets have made a horror movie, and it’s available now on streaming service Disney Plus. Muppets Haunted Mansion. In the scary movie for kids, Gonzo the Great is given a challenge: stay in the haunted mansion for one night. That may sound simple, but, well, the mansion’s haunted, with ghouls and ghosts and all manner of other terrors. Gonzo has Pepe the King Prawn for company, but sadly crustaceans aren’t always much use when dealing with the supernatural. Thankfully, Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy are on hand to make everything all the more pleasant.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO