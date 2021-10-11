Finding new home damage a month after Ida? You're not alone

It’s been over a month since Ida hit and many homeowners who thought they dodged a bullet are discovering they’ve got more damage than they first suspected. Electrical malfunctions, new leaks, musty smells, and other problems have started popping up in the last two weeks for many.

“It’s not uncommon at all, particularly with the electrical stuff,” said construction consultant Paul LaGrange, host of WWL’s “The Home Improvement Show.”

LaGrange said the electrical problems are largely tied to the unstable electrical grid that plagued the region after the hurricane blew through.

“You probably experienced some brownouts and power outages after your power was restored,” said LaGrange. “So those power surges are very difficult and harsh on air conditioning equipment, appliances, and electronics.”

Those aren’t the only problems popping up. A lot of homeowners thought their roofs escaped largely unscathed, or were confident that they managed to get a tarp up in time, but now they are starting to see little leaks pop up, and a musty smell in their homes.

“That musty smell doesn’t show up right away, sometimes it can take a little time before it gets to where you are starting to smell it too,” said LaGrange.

Even if you had minimal roof damage, or managed to get a tarp up shortly after the storm, even a little bit of moisture getting into your house can become a big problem.

“As it continues to get wet with these rain events, or stays moist from the previous event you can get organic growth,” said LaGrange.

LaGrange recommends setting out buckets to catch any dripping water, and considering buying a dehumidifier and putting it in whichever room has your leak. Most important?

“Document, document, document,” said LaGrange who added that any new documented problems should be reported to your insurance company as soon as you see them.