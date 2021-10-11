Boomer Esiason on GHS: Cowboys game could tell us a lot about Patriots

The Patriots’ 25-22 win over the Texans on Sunday wasn’t pretty, but it at least prevented them from falling to 1-4 and being completely written off when it comes to having any chance of making the playoffs.

Still, the Patriots don’t yet have a signature win that would inspire fans and analysts to believe they can make noise this season, even if there are reasons to be encouraged about Mac Jones and the future.

The Patriots’ two wins have come against the Texans and Jets, two teams that are a combined 2-8. They had something of a “moral victory” against the Buccaneers in Week 4, keeping the game close and limiting Tom Brady and company to 19 points, but ultimately still lost the game.

Appearing on The Greg Hill Show Monday morning, CBS analyst and WFAN host Boomer Esiason said he sees a big opportunity for the Patriots this coming Sunday, when they host the 4-1 Cowboys. If New England can find a way to beat Dallas and its second-ranked offense, Esiason believes it would be time to buy in.

“Yeah, it would be a big win for them,” Esiason said. “The Cowboys right now are virtually unstoppable offensively. There are probably about four or five teams that are up there offensively, and the Cowboys are right there at the top. [Quarterback Dak Prescott] is playing great. This is a team that can run it and throw it, so that creates a lot of problems for the New England defense.

“Now we said the same thing about Tampa Bay when they came into New England, and look what Bill Belichick did. That was a 19-point output by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who scored over 40 yesterday and Tom Brady threw five touchdown passes, and he couldn’t throw one against New England. I think the weather helped a little bit, but it was also defensive scheme.

“If they can win this one this week, then I think you can think they’re a playoff team. However, if they get blown out, I’m sure we’ll be back talking about it again next week, how they’re not a playoff team. So yeah, this is a big moment for them.”

Esiason said he’s not discouraged by the Patriots needing to come from behind and barely squeak by Houston, noting that a win is a win and that the Patriots had to overcome several key injuries.

“With the injuries that took place leading into the game, four out of their five starting offensive linemen lost, a secondary that’s in shambles right now … the question is, can you survive this war of attrition that is a 17-game season? I still think a win is a win,” Esiason said.

“I don’t care what anybody says. I know it was Davis Mills … but still, nonetheless, you get on that plane, you get home, you won a football game, and that’s all that matters. There are so many reasons why that was such a good thing yesterday, especially with all those problems they had. And again, a rookie quarterback [Mac Jones] consistently showing up every single week giving his team a chance to win.”