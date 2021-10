It will probably come as no surprise to you that every time pollsters ask people how they're feeling about work at the moment, they hear the same thing. People are really, really burnt out. In response to one recent survey by HR tech company Workhuman, 41 percent of respondents claimed to have burnt out in just the last few months. Another survey by The Hartford found an overall burnout rate of 61 percent. I could go on (and on and on).

JOBS ・ 3 DAYS AGO