Targus EcoSmart luggage made from recycled water bottles
Targus has this month introduced its new range of EcoSmart luggage consisting of expandable travel backpacks made from recyclable water bottles. The Mobile Tech Traveler EcoSmart Backpacks from Targus have been created to provide expandable storage and superior protection to your devices while travelling. The Mobile Tech Traveler design features a 15.6″ extra-large (XL) backpack and rolling backpack, both expanding from 35L up to 40L capacity and is made from 37 water bottles and features two main compartments, including a dedicated laptop compartment with the SafePort Sling Protection System.www.geeky-gadgets.com
Comments / 0