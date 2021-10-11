Targus EcoSmart luggage made from recycled water bottles

HidrateSpark TAP is the newest smart water bottle from HidrateSpark and it offers an affordable way for people to track their hydration on the go. True to its name, the water bottle gives people the power to tap their phone to keep track of how much water they consume on a daily basis. Along with hydration tracking features, consumers can also support healthy living with other features such as daily goal setting, glowing reminders and notifications. Hourly, the smart water bottle glows to offer a helpful reminder of when it's time to replenish and take a sip. With the free app, users can also connect with friends and partake in challenges.

