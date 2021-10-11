CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

2001’s ‘Victoria Beckham’ Found Former Spice Girl Seeking Solo Stardom and Glittery Celebrity

PopMatters
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Spice Girls roared into pop culture with a raucous, giggly blast of spiky bubblegum pop. As with predecessors such as the Monkees—and like a late 1990s take on the Village People—they were a prefab pop band made up of cartoon archetypes. Each Spice Girl played an appealing role. For instance, Geri Halliwell’s loud and fun Ginger Spice was a gregarious redhead who acted as the band’s de facto leader. Then, we had Emma Bunton’s Baby Spice, who wore ingenue baby doll dresses and pigtails, as well as Mel B’s hiply urban Scary Spice and standout vocalist Mel C’s athletic Sporty Spice. Of course, there was also glamourpuss Posh Spice, portrayed by Victoria Beckham (nee Adams… more on that in a bit) as a pouty homage to the standard ’90s supermodel.

www.popmatters.com

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Spice Girls’ Mel B says she’s been battling COVID-19

The Spice Girls‘ Mel B took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that she’s recovering after contracting COVID-19. “In my head I’m here @youandmemaldives ahhhh what a beautiful place, sunshine crystal clear sea being totally spoilt rotten in my private villa named after me but in reality right now I’m curled up in bed getting over the final long haul of COVID,” Mel — a.k.a. Scary Spice — shared, along with a montage of photos from a recent vacation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Kylie Minogue
Person
Christina Aguilera
Person
Mel B
Person
Madonna
Person
Geri Halliwell
Person
Emma Bunton
Person
David Beckham
Hello Magazine

Victoria Beckham looks sensational in slinky backless dress

Victoria Beckham loves rocking her own clothing range, and is always sharing her favourite pieces with her followers on social media. On Thursday, the former Spice Girls singer looked sensational wearing a slinky backless dress from her new collection, and it seems that fans were loving the look. Taking to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spice Girls#Posh Spice#Stardom#Glittery Celebrity#Sporty Spice#Cool Britannia#Spiceworld
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Pepsi
Daily Mail

Victoria Beckham's new beauty launch is a hit! Fashion designer's 'Cheeky Posh' blusher sells thousands over the release weekend – with the 'Knickers' shade being the most popular

Victoria Beckham's new beauty product - her 'Cheeky Posh' blusher - appears to be a hit with her fans, with the brand revealing 'demand was through the roof' during its release this weekend. The Spice Girl-turned-fashion-designer, 47, is currently in New York promoting her latest item - but it seems...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thebrag.com

Spice Girls announce global deal with UMG for merchandising

Nineties pop icons The Spice Girls are celebrating 25 years since they exploded on the music scene by partnering with Universal Music Group’s Bravado for a wide-ranging deal. The agreement will see the Spice Girls and UMG “work hand-in-hand to deliver new products and capsule collections to retail partners around...
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Victoria Beckham's serious colorblocking moment, more fashion hits and misses for October 2021

Happy October! It's time to check out the fashion tricks and treats of the month with Wonderwall.com, starting with this miss… Though we appreciated Posh Spice rocking some serious color, this strange ensemble that Victoria Beckham wore on Oct. 12 — a red-and-black blouse with high-waisted bright yellow pants from her own fashion label — was too much. And if that wasn't enough color, she also added a bright green Bottega Veneta bag to the mix.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Eva Longoria Runs in Style Thanks to Victoria Beckham x Reebok

Eva Longoria proved that you can still work out in style this week with a little help from one of her close friends. The “Desperate Housewives” actress gave fans a look into her running style on Thursday, sharing a mid-run snap from her scenic route. For the outing, Longoria tapped Victoria Beckham’s latest collaborative collection with Reebok; the outfit teamed a coordinating split-strap sports bra with two-tone leggings, with similar styles available to shop at Reebok.com. The two major fashion powerhouses started their collaborative efforts in April 2018 when Beckham joined forces with Shaquille O’Neal for a capsule. Beckham’s first individual collection...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

The Spice Girls Team With Universal Music Group’s Bravado Division for Retail Licensing and Distribution

In celebration of their 25th anniversary, the Spice Girls are plotting a comeback. The biggest selling girl group in history and Universal Music Group have teamed up for an exclusive worldwide partnership through UMG’s Bravado division. The expansive, multiyear deal will see Bravado represent The Spice Girls across merchandising, direct-to-consumer products and campaigns, touring, brand and retail licensing and distribution ahead of the 25th Anniversary of their debut album, “Spice,” later this month.
RETAIL
Hello Magazine

Victoria Beckham stuns in bold asymmetric dress and we're blown away

On Wednesday afternoon, Victoria Beckham delighted Instagram fans as she shared a snap of her rocking a bright red, asymmetric dress from her forthcoming SS22 collection. Sharing a selfie of herself in the makeup artist chair ahead of her appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan in the US, VB looked sensational in the red hot number, which was body-conscious and sleek.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Victoria Beckham Gives Her Hermès Kelly A French Girl Twist

Victoria Beckham almost exclusively wears pieces from her own collections. At the moment, the designer is making her way through the Resort 2022 edit, the first since she announced the merging of her ready-to-wear and sub-labels. “We’ve spoken so much over the last 18 months about our wardrobe, how we want to shop, how we want to spend, and there’s a real sweet spot there,” she told British Vogue’s fashion critic Anders Christian Madsen back in June.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy