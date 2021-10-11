2001’s ‘Victoria Beckham’ Found Former Spice Girl Seeking Solo Stardom and Glittery Celebrity

The Spice Girls roared into pop culture with a raucous, giggly blast of spiky bubblegum pop. As with predecessors such as the Monkees—and like a late 1990s take on the Village People—they were a prefab pop band made up of cartoon archetypes. Each Spice Girl played an appealing role. For instance, Geri Halliwell’s loud and fun Ginger Spice was a gregarious redhead who acted as the band’s de facto leader. Then, we had Emma Bunton’s Baby Spice, who wore ingenue baby doll dresses and pigtails, as well as Mel B’s hiply urban Scary Spice and standout vocalist Mel C’s athletic Sporty Spice. Of course, there was also glamourpuss Posh Spice, portrayed by Victoria Beckham (nee Adams… more on that in a bit) as a pouty homage to the standard ’90s supermodel.