Jesy Nelson responds to charges of Blackfishing after debut video release

By By Toyin Owoseje, CNN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJesy Nelson is addressing accusations of Blackfishing and cultural appropriation leveled against her following the release of her new music video on Friday. The former Little Mix member faced a barrage of criticism on social media over the weekend, with many commentators accusing her of intentionally changing her style in a bid to appear racially ambiguous in "Boyz," a collaboration with rapper Nicki Minaj.

People

Little Mix Members Unfollow Ex Bandmate Jesy Nelson Amid 'Boyz' Blackfishing Backlash

The members of Little Mix are separating themselves from former groupmate Jesy Nelson. Over the weekend, fans noticed that Little Mix's Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirwall unfollowed Nelson after she released her debut solo single "Boyz" with Nicki Minaj and received backlash for what many Black social media users described as Blackfishing.
BBC

Nicki Minaj defends Jesy Nelson in 'blackfishing' row

Nicki Minaj has defended Jesy Nelson against claims of "blackfishing" in her latest music video, Boyz. Blackfishing is a word used to accuse someone of pretending to be black or mixed-race. Nicki, who features on the song, said on Instagram: "Y'all gotta stop." She added on Twitter: "If you know...
thefocus.news

Jesy Nelson ethnicity revealed as blackfishing controversy reignites

Former Little Mix member, Jesy Nelson is back and better than ever. Fans now want to know her ethnicity following the music video for her debut solo track Boyz. Jesy has been accused by fans of blackfishing – a term that refers to someone who is non-Black people and has altered their appearance to appear Black or somewhat racially ambiguous.
Nicki Minaj
Jesy Nelson
Fans curious about Jesy Nelson's parents amid 'blackfishing' controversy

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has returned with her first solo single Boyz alongside rap-royalty Nicki Minaj. However, many fans are curious about her parents following backlash over new ‘blackfishing’ claims. Little Mix star accused of ‘blackfishing’ in new video. Jesy Nelson just dropped the video for her new...
Jesy Nelson and Nicki Minaj Face Backlash After Instagram Live Addressing Blackfishing

Jesy Nelson released her debut single as a solo artist on Oct. 8 and less than a week later, the singer is facing an immense backlash as accusations of Blackfishing arise from its music video. The singer addressed the accusations on an Instagram Live with Nicki Minaj, who's featured on Nelson's first single "Boyz," saying that she never intended to offend anyone with her video.
Jesy Nelson On Course For Top 3 Debut With ‘Boyz’

Jesy Nelson has a hit on her hands. For, the singer is off to a strong start in the United Kingdom. Her debut solo single, ‘Boyz’ with Nicki Minaj, is pacing for a #3 debut on this week’s Official Charts. This debut makes for several huge feats for the singer....
Rihanna Loves 'Incense and Weed' on Intimate Nights With A$AP Rocky

The Savage x Fenty mogul talks about her ideal date night with rapper boyfriend when the Bajan beauty is asked in a new interview about what turns her on. AceShowbiz - Rihanna has revealed her ideal sexy night in with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The 33-year-old star has opened up...
R Kelly Breaks Silence Following Guilty Verdict

R. Kelly posted a message to his fans after he was found guilty on all racketeering charges in his trial in a federal Brooklyn court this week. “To all my fans and supporters I love you all and thank you for all the support,” he wrote on social media. “Today’s...
Dog The Bounty Hunter’s New Wife Francie Stands By Him As He Updates His Brian Laundrie Search

Dog The Bounty Hunter’s wife Francie showed her support to the reality star, as he offered an update on his hunt to catch Brian Laundrie. The search is still on for Brian Laundrie, but Dog The Bounty Hunter is taking a step back from his hunt. The 68-year-old reality star, whose real name is Duane Chapman, put off his honeymoon with his new wife Francie, 52, to try to find Brian, who has a warrant out for his arrest after his fiancé Gabby Petito’s body was found in Wyoming. Dog and Francie posed for photos along with a new interview with The Sun on October 13, where he gave an update on his search.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett celebrate wonderful news involving daughter Willow

Will Smith and his longtime wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, must be over the moon after receiving incredible news about their youngest daughter, Willow. Hollywood's power duo had a proud parent moment after the 20-year-old made it onto Times 100 Most Influential People of 2021 list. Jada, her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris,...
Kris Jenner, 65, & Corey Gamble, 40, Prove Their Love Is Still Going Strong With Romantic Date

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star and her boyfriend looked incredibly happy as they grabbed dinner in West Hollywood. Love is in the air! Kris Jenner, 65, and Corey Gamble, 40, seem completely smitten with each other, as they went to get a bite at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood on Tuesday September 14. The pair’s bond doesn’t seem like it could be stronger, as Kris was photographed smiling large, as she held hands with her beau. In another photo, Corey looked like he was admiring the KUWTK star, as they left their date.
Former Child Star Matthew Mindler's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch: "Our Idiot Brother" Child Star Matthew Mindler Dead at 19. UPDATE: Matthew Mindler's death by suicide by caused by complications of sodium nitrate toxicity, according to the Lancaster County Coroner's report, which E! News obtained on Thursday, Oct. 14. Sodium nitrate is an oxidizing agent often used to preserve...
Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
