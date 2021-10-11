Southwest Airlines cancels hundreds more flights as it tries to recover from weekend woes
Southwest Airlines has canceled 348 flights Monday as it tries to put its national flight network back together after more than 2,000 cancellations over the weekend. The cancellations total about 10% of all schedule flights Monday for Dallas-based Southwest Airlines, spread across its biggest airports such as Denver International, Baltimore-Washington International, Dallas Love Field, Chicago Midway and other smaller destinations as well, according to Flightaware.com.www.dallasnews.com
