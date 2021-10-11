CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Southwest Airlines cancels hundreds more flights as it tries to recover from weekend woes

By Kyle Arnold
Dallas News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthwest Airlines has canceled 348 flights Monday as it tries to put its national flight network back together after more than 2,000 cancellations over the weekend. The cancellations total about 10% of all schedule flights Monday for Dallas-based Southwest Airlines, spread across its biggest airports such as Denver International, Baltimore-Washington International, Dallas Love Field, Chicago Midway and other smaller destinations as well, according to Flightaware.com.

CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law again on path to high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Friday that the federal government will ask the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision on a restrictive Texas law that has banned most abortions since September. A federal appeals court on Thursday said the Texas law should stay in force while a Department of Justice lawsuit challenging the law proceeds through the courts. It’s just the latest court action on the law, which is now headed for the Supreme Court for a second time.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. to lift restrictions Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8, ending historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the United States for as long as 21 months. The unprecedented travel restrictions kept millions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Former Boeing pilot accused of deceiving regulators about 737 Max

A federal grand jury on Thursday indicted a former Boeing pilot on charges he deceived federal safety regulators about the 737 Max jetliner, two of which were involved in deadly crashes, to save tens of millions of dollars for the airplane manufacturer. Mark A. Forkner was charged with giving false...
ECONOMY

