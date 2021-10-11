CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World's Richest Man Elon Musk Escalates Jeff Bezos Feud With 2nd Place Medal Tweet

By Tom Fish
Newsweek
 4 days ago
The Tesla head has again goaded the Amazon founder following the latter's tweet about "successful companies."

nextbigfuture.com

Bill Gates Would Be a Trillionaire if He Diamond Handed Microsoft

If Bill Gates kept all of his shares after the first day of the Microsoft IPO he would now be a trillionaire. This would even allow for several billion in charitable donations. Bill Gates had 49% of Microsoft going into the IPO of Microsoft and had 45% after the first day of the IPO.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

With Just 7 Words, Elon Musk Tweeted a Remarkable Truth About Talent that Most Companies Ignore Completely

You might remember that, a few months ago, Tesla held an artificial intelligence (AI) focused event. If you do remember it, it's probably as the event when the company's CEO, Elon Musk, introduced the Tesla Robot. Well, sort of. The character that danced on stage was actually just an actor in a robot costumer. And, whether Tesla ever intends to introduce a walking humanoid robot that you can buy and have in your house is questionable.
TECHNOLOGY
invezz.com

Musk with surprising Dogecoin update

Latest Dogecoin version designed to prepare the network for lower fees. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who managed to alienate a solid part of the crypto community with recent tweets, has renewed his support of Dogecoin (DOGE/USD), the notorious meme-based cryptocurrency. Its price skyrocketed this year, up almost 10,000% y/y, and made the list of the top ten cryptos by market cap.
STOCKS
Elon Musk
Jeff Bezos
Business Insider

Cathie Wood Just Bought Another $402K In This Supplier Of Elon Musk-Led SpaceX

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Thursday snapped up 50,249 shares — estimated to be worth about $402,494— in Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD), the 3D company that went public via a merger with special purpose acquisition company Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp in September. Shares of Velo3D closed 1.07% higher at $8.01...
MARKETS
realtor.com

Inside Elon Musk’s Last Silicon Valley Home—and the Weird Reason It Hasn’t Sold Yet

Elon Musk is a man on the move, and not just to the outer reaches of the moon. The rocket man has listed his last-known San Francisco Bay Area mansion for $31,990,000. But this isn’t this property’s first time on the market. This is actually the third time the palatial home has been listed in the past 17 months—and this time, it comes with a $5 million price cut from before.
REAL ESTATE
#Trailblazer#Twitter#Goldenreaper#South African
The Independent

How much does Jeff Bezos make per minute?

Jeff Bezos is best known as one of the richest people on Earth with his current worth estimated at $190.4bn according to Forbes which tracks billionaire fortunes in realtime. He jockeys for first place with Elon Musk, founder of Tesla, and Bernard Arnault, owner of LVMH.As of late July though, Mr Bezos also became the richest person ever to leave Earth as a newly minted commercial astronaut. The billionaire founder of Amazon went to space after the successful launch of the Blue Origin rocket’s first passenger flight.Using a conventional rocket with a space capsule atop it, Blue Origin launches...
MARKETS
Business Insider

Elon Musk congratulates Jeff Bezos for Blue Origin flight, saying it was 'cool' to send 90-year-old 'Star Trek' actor William Shatner to space

Elon Musk has shared his congratulations with Jeff Bezos for another successful human spaceflight at Blue Origin. Bezos' space company completed its latest flight on Wednesday, sending four passengers to the edge of space aboard a New Shepard rocket in a trip that lasted 11 minutes. The passengers were former NASA engineer Chris Boshuizen, healthcare entrepreneur Glen de Vries, Blue Origin executive Audrey Powers, and "Star Trek" actor William Shatner.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
techxplore.com

Windows, Gates and a firewall: Microsoft's delicate castle in China

Microsoft, which will close its career-oriented social network LinkedIn in China, is one of the few US tech titans that have managed some success in the country. The software giant has kept its business alive in China largely by complying with strict local laws, despite the communist nation's wide-reaching censorship.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Elon Musk wants to deliver wifi to flights via his Starlink satellites

Elon Musk wants to deliver internet to passenger airplanes via his Starlink broadband satellite network.The SpaceX CEO tweeted that his company was talking to US airlines about providing their customers with in-flight wifi internet, an he urged his followers to tell the airlines to get onboard.“Yes, we are talking to airlines about installing Starlink. Please let them know if you want it on your airliner,” the entrepreneur told a follower when asked about the possibility.“Low latency ~half gigabit connectivity in the air!”Yes, we are talking to airlines about installing Starlink. Please let them know if you want it on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

