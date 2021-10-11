World's Richest Man Elon Musk Escalates Jeff Bezos Feud With 2nd Place Medal Tweet
The Tesla head has again goaded the Amazon founder following the latter's tweet about "successful companies."www.newsweek.com
The Tesla head has again goaded the Amazon founder following the latter's tweet about "successful companies."www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0