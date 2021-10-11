World's Richest Man Elon Musk Escalates Jeff Bezos Feud With 2nd Place Medal Tweet

Jeff Bezos is best known as one of the richest people on Earth with his current worth estimated at $190.4bn according to Forbes which tracks billionaire fortunes in realtime. He jockeys for first place with Elon Musk, founder of Tesla, and Bernard Arnault, owner of LVMH.As of late July though, Mr Bezos also became the richest person ever to leave Earth as a newly minted commercial astronaut. The billionaire founder of Amazon went to space after the successful launch of the Blue Origin rocket’s first passenger flight.Using a conventional rocket with a space capsule atop it, Blue Origin launches...

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO