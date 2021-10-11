CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watertown, NY

Canadian Thanksgiving: How it compares to America’s holiday

By Isabella Colello
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2szRbs_0cNemzpL00

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As American’s gear up for their annual Thanksgiving feast, Canadian are looking back on theirs, as the celebration of gratitude is held in mid-October.

Typically, Canadian Thanksgiving is held during the second weekend of October, aligning with the American Columbus Day holiday weekend. But instead of feasting on a Thursday, Canadians celebrate on a Monday.

Aside from celebrating the “day of thanks” on a different day, there are several other distinctions between American and Canadian Thanksgiving.

Candy corn brat? Wisconsin meat market unveils ‘Spook’Toberfest sausage

To start, the “first” Canadian Thanksgiving was said to occur in 1578 when an English explorer named Martin Frobisher held the first celebration after making a safe return from the Northwest Passage. Others argue that the first “Thanksgiving” was held by indigenous peoples as they typically gave thanks for good harvests in the fall.

Thanksgiving began being celebrated sporadically in the 17th and 18th centuries. It became more of a regular holiday in the 19th century and was formalized as a national holiday in 1879.

This holiday is celebrated on a national scale, but it is considered more “low-key” than American Thanksgiving. It is a day focused on spending time with family and friends. Some citizens, particularly in Quebec, choose not to celebrate at all. It is also not followed by a day of shopping, like the American Black Friday.

But if you are attending a Canadian Thanksgiving celebration this October, you can still expect a feast of food. This can include many “classic” Thanksgiving dishes, but also potentially some unfamiliar Canadian staples.

Can I refuse the COVID-19 vaccine if my employer requires it?

For example, the centerpiece on the Thanksgiving table may still be a turkey, but it may be glazed with maple syrup or apple cider. Additional protein may include ham or smoked salmon. For the sides, classics include Brussel sprouts, maple glazed carrots, creamed corn, poutine, cranberry sauce, or sweet potato dinner rolls.

And not to forget about dessert, apple and pumpkin pies will typically be served fresh, but Canadians will also prepare their classic butter tarts. This is a small pastry that consists of butter, sugar filling.

Although Monday, October 11 is the official day of Thanksgiving in Canada, many of these meals may already have been eaten earlier this weekend.

On Monday, many will watch the Canadian Football League’s Thanksgiving Day Classic and enjoy the off from work.

More from NEWS10

Follow us on social media

Facebook Twitter Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Friends of the Poor starts planning for the Thanksgiving holiday

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We are still in a critical part of the pandemic where people continue to need help and people who have been in need before COVID-19. Friends of the Poor and the Family-To-Family Food Basket programs are returning. These programs each year help thousands of people...
SCRANTON, PA
BHG

Costco Announces Thanksgiving and Holiday Hours

It's that time of the year when the days seem to go by very quickly. We just celebrated the official start of fall, Halloween is happening later this month, and soon, we'll be gathering around the table to enjoy the annual Thanksgiving feast. And as much as you plan and purchase all of your ingredients ahead of time to be completely prepared by Thursday, November 25, sometimes, things happen. (Like that one year when your aunt forgot her famous sweet potato casserole at home, and your uncle had to rush to the store to buy ingredients at the last minute.)
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watertown, NY
Watertown, NY
Society
State
Wisconsin State
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Spiedie Fest 2021 Ends With a Bang

Sunday was the third and final day of Spiedie Fest 2021. Sunday brought another day of excitement to Otsinengo Park. As Spiedie Fest goers have long awaited the return of the summer festival for over a year now, expect this year was in the fall. Having Spiedie Fest in the...
BINGHAMTON, NY
progressivegrocer.com

Canadian Shoppers More Cautious About Holiday Plans

New survey from Numerator shows differences between North American shoppers. It’s not quite “north polar” differences, but there are some variations in attitudes among Canadian and U.S. consumers about how to mark the holidays this year. New market research from Chicago-based data and tech company Numerator shows that Canadians are more cautious than their American counterparts in their plans to get back to pre-pandemic holiday celebrations.
CHICAGO, IL
WRIC - ABC 8News

How a supply shortage is impacting Ukrop’s Thanksgiving meals

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Pandemic-related shortages will even impact Thanksgiving dinner this year. A Richmond favorite, Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods, said in a statement they will not have fully cooked turkeys available this year and will be offering a limited Thanksgiving menu. “Unfortunately, we just heard from our supplier that the...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Dinner#Thanksgiving Day Classic#Weather#Canadians#English#American Thanksgiving
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD
EatThis

This Is the Most Hated Fast-Food Chain In the World, New Data Shows

The court of public opinion that is Twitter can make or break just about anybody, fast-food giants included. Whether they're being praised for their latest product launches or criticized over the latest ad campaign, fast-food chains provoke some of the strongest reactions, both good and bad, on social media. The...
RESTAURANTS
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Las Vegas

Last week Forbes released their richest 400 list. This features the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. Since that list was published, I have been writing articles on a number of these people, and today it is time to look at a billionaire who lives in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Walmart
101.5 WPDH

Deli Moving to Old Stewart’s Shops Location

A deli is coming to a deserted Stewart's Shops location and it may just be exactly what some commuters have been clamoring for. This is New York and there's always room for another deli in my opinion. I know this might not be a major crisis by any stretch of...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
nickiswift.com

90 Day Fiance: The Real Reason Jon Walters' Visa Got Denied

Watching "90 Day Fiance," it's easy to think that the K-1 visa process is always easy. After all, most couples who apply for the visa are approved and successfully bring their fiance's to the U.S. However, that certainly wasn't the case for "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days" alums Jon and Rachel Walters. Not only did they run into some serious delays in their visa process, but they were also flat out denied visa approval at the U.S. Embassy.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
WORLD
Business Insider

A group of nearly 50 nonprofits has launched a campaign to 'effectively end Facebook's current business model' in the wake of whistleblower testimony

Dozens of human rights organizations have started a campaign calling for action against Facebook following a week of turmoil for the tech giant. The coalition of nearly 50 nonprofits launched a new website, HowtoStopFacebook.org, on Wednesday. The organizations backing the effort include names like the Center for Digital Democracy, the Government Accountability Project, Fight for the Future, and PEN America.
CHARITIES
Washington Post

Graham says tens of thousands of Brazilian immigrants ‘wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags’ are headed for Connecticut

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, an outspoken critic of President Biden’s immigration policies, said affluent Brazilians were illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and heading to Connecticut “wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags.”. In an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Tuesday, Graham (R-S.C.) was critical of the administration’s order to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

3K+
Followers
988
Post
818K+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy