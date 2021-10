More than 10,000 workers with Deere & Company launched a strike at 14 facilities across the United States Thursday after overwhelmingly rejecting a contract negotiated between the farm equipment company and union leadership. "Our members at John Deere strike for the ability to earn a decent living, retire with dignity and establish fair work rules," said Chuck Browning, vice president and director of the UAW's Agricultural Implement department. "We stay committed to bargaining until our members' goals are achieved." Deere said it remains "committed" to reaching a new UAW agreement, the company said on its website.

