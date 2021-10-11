Three things to know about Rutgers

A much-needed week off for the Wildcats meets its end as Northwestern will face Rutgers (3-3, 0-3 B1G) at Ryan Field this coming Saturday for the first time since 2018. To top it all off, Fitz will face head coach Greg Schiano in a revenge matchup of the 2018 Big Ten Championship, where Schiano acted as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator and associate head coach. Though they have not been so successful against Big Ten opponents as of late, the Scarlet Knights kicked off this season with their best start since 2012, and they still look like a tough team to crack.