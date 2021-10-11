CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, UC Berkeley Professors Win Nobel Prize In Economics

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Two Bay Area professors were named Nobel laureates in economics early Monday by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. David Card, of the University of California, Berkeley, won half of the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences — formally called the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2021 — “for his empirical contributions to labour economics.”

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

