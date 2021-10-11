Stanford, UC Berkeley Professors Win Nobel Prize In Economics
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Two Bay Area professors were named Nobel laureates in economics early Monday by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. David Card, of the University of California, Berkeley, won half of the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences — formally called the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2021 — “for his empirical contributions to labour economics.”sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com
