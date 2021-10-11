Can we get off the ‘Baker Is The Problem’ theme? – Terry Pluto’s Browns Scribbles

A video posted by Allison Kucharczyk who is Issac Rochell’s wife went viral after the former spoke about how she was ousted from the stands at her husband’s game. Allison who goes by the name of Alisson Kuch on her social media channels took to Instagram to explain the entire incident where she had to face the wrath of the fans which was followed by an unexpected exit. Allison Kucharczyk posted on Instagram, “Hi, my name is Ally, and this is the story-time of how I got kicked out of my seat at my husband’s NFL game.”

