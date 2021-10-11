CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can we get off the ‘Baker Is The Problem’ theme? – Terry Pluto’s Browns Scribbles

By Terry Pluto, The Plain Dealer
 4 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns lost 47-42 to the Chargers in Los Angeles:. 1. I know it’s hard for some fans and media members to be close to rational after their teams lose. That’s especially true when it comes to the QB of a losing team. But it’s amazing how some people still want to blame Baker Mayfield for this loss. Some readers are outraged at me for writing the game was a “step forward” for Mayfield and the team. My point was the Browns needed Mayfield to play well after his dismal performance last week.

