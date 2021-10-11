CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Week 6 odds and lines: Money line, spread and Over/Under for all 14 games

By SportsbookWire Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bdBAp_0cNemNj500

The Arizona Cardinals (5-0) are the only undefeated team through five weeks, while the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions both failed to pick up their first win and dropped to 0-5. Below, we look at the Week 6 NFL odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.

The Cards spoiled San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance‘s first NFL start with a 17-10 victory in Week 5. Their unblemished record is put to the test in a road tilt against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6. The first bye weeks of the season are scheduled for Week 6 as the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and 49ers have the week off.

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook and last updated Monday, Oct. 11

TNF: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. ET

  • Money line: Buccaneers -320 (bet $320 to win $100) | Eagles +250 (bet $100 to win $250)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Buccaneers -6.5 (-120) | Eagles +6.5 (+100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 52.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 9:30 a.m. ET (London)

  • Money line: Dolphins -165 (bet $165 to win $100) | Jaguars +133 (bet $100 to win $133)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Dolphins -3.5 (+102) | Jaguars +3.5 (-125)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 45.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET

  • Money line: Vikings +102 (bet $100 to win $102) | Panthers -125 (bet $125 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Vikings +1.5 (-108) | Panthers -1.5 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 47.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET

  • Money line: Rams -600 (bet $600 to win $100) | Giants +420 (bet $100 to win $420)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Rams -10.5 (-110) | Giants +10.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 47.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET

  • Money line: Chargers +145 (bet $100 to win $145) | Ravens -180 (bet $180 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Chargers +3.5 (-112) | Ravens -3.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 50.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET

  • Money line: Packers -220 (bet $220 to win $100) | Bears +175 (bet $100 to win $175)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Packers -4.5 (-110) | Bears +4.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 45.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Cincinnati Bengals at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET

  • Money line: Bengals -190 (bet $190 to win $100) | Lions +155 (bet $100 to win $155)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Bengals -3.5 (-110) | Lions +3.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 48.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET

  • Money line: Texans +400 (bet $100 to win $400) | Colts -550 (bet $550 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Texans +10.5 (-120) | Colts -10.5 (+100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 43.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Kansas City Chiefs at Washington Football Team, 1 p.m. ET

  • Money line: Chiefs -290 (bet $290 to win $100) | Washington +225 (bet $100 to win $225)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Chiefs -6.5 (-115) | Washington +6.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 54.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns, 4:05 p.m. ET

  • Money line: Cardinals +125 (bet $100 to win $125) | Browns -155 (bet $155 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Cardinals +2.5 (+102) | Browns -2.5 (-125)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 53.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET

  • Money line: Raiders +133 (bet $100 to win $133) | Broncos -165 (bet $165 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Raiders +3.5 (-130) | Broncos -3.5 (+105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 44.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. ET

  • Money line: Cowboys -190 (bet $190 to win $100) | Patriots +155 (bet $100 to win $155)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Cowboys -3.5 (-110) | Patriots +3.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 47.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

SNF: Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m. ET

  • Money line: Seahawks +180 (bet $100 to win $180) | Steelers -230 (bet $230 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Seahawks +4.5 (-108) | Steelers -4.5 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 42.5 (O: -117 | U: -103)

MNF: Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m. ET

  • Money line: Bills -190 (bet $190 to win $100) | Titans +155 (bet $100 to win $155)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Bills -3.5 (-112) | Titans +3.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 52.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Related
NBC Sports

NFL Week 5 odds: Opening lines for every game, including Patriots-Texans

We're just about at the quarter point of the 2021 NFL season, and there are several teams desperate for a win entering Week 5. One team badly in need of a victory is the New England Patriots, who came up just short of upsetting Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 but lost 19-17. The defeat dropped the Patriots to 1-3 for the first time since 2001.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL odds, Vegas lines, picks, spreads, bets, predictions for Week 5, 2021: Model high on Patriots, Packers

The Arizona Cardinals enter Week 5 of the 2021 NFL schedule as the only undefeated team in the league. The Cardinals feature the league's most potent offense, averaging 440.5 yards and 35.0 points per game this season. Arizona will look to keep its perfect record intact when the Cardinals host the 49ers in a key NFC West battle on Sunday. According to the latest Week 5 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook, Arizona is a 5.5-point favorite. At almost a touchdown, it's one of the larger NFL spreads this week.
NFL
NOLA.com

Week 6 early NFL odds, betting lines: Cleveland Browns favored over 5-0 Arizona Cardinals

With the Saints off this week, what will Who Dats be watching for in this sixth week of NFL action. The biggest game could be an intra-conference matchup as Cleveland, coming off a wild loss at the Chargers on Sunday, will head back home to take on undefeated Arizona, where the Browns are a slight favorite. Also, the red-hot Buffalo Bills are favored as they try to stop Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans next Monday night.
NFL
CBS Atlanta

NFL Week 6 AFC North Preview: Steelers ‘Get To 3-3 By The Bye,’ Says CBS Pittsburgh’s Bob Pompeani

(CBS Pittsburgh) — The Baltimore Ravens lead the ultra-competitive AFC North, having won four straight. Aside from their Week 4 win over the Denver Broncos, every game has been decided in the final minutes with a margin of victory smaller than a touchdown. That includes Monday night’s overtime win against the Indianapolis Colts. The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns are both coming off of close losses. The Bengals let a win over the Green Bay Packers slip through their fingers. The Browns couldn’t escape Los Angeles with a win, despite dropping 42 points on the Chargers. And then the Steelers continued...
NFL
CBS Atlanta

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 6: Will Darrel Williams Get Enough Touches For The Chiefs?

(CBS Boston) — Having one of the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive skill players in your fantasy lineup can certainly help your scoring output. But that hasn’t necessarily been a guarantee this season. While Patrick Mahomes has generally been consistent (turnover issues not withstanding), other players have had off-weeks. It’s been feast or famine with receiver Tyreek Hill. Travis Kelce picked up just two points against the Philadelphia Eagles. And running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire sometimes seemed to disappear from the offense. Edwards-Helaire is now on injured reserve with a knee injury. Darrel Williams is set to take over the starting spot. Is...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

