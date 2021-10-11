NFL Week 6 odds and lines: Money line, spread and Over/Under for all 14 games

The Arizona Cardinals (5-0) are the only undefeated team through five weeks, while the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions both failed to pick up their first win and dropped to 0-5. Below, we look at the Week 6 NFL odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.

The Cards spoiled San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance‘s first NFL start with a 17-10 victory in Week 5. Their unblemished record is put to the test in a road tilt against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6. The first bye weeks of the season are scheduled for Week 6 as the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and 49ers have the week off.

TNF: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. ET

Money line: Buccaneers -320 (bet $320 to win $100) | Eagles +250 (bet $100 to win $250)

Buccaneers -320 (bet $320 to win $100) | Eagles +250 (bet $100 to win $250) Against the spread (ATS): Buccaneers -6.5 (-120) | Eagles +6.5 (+100)

Buccaneers -6.5 (-120) | Eagles +6.5 (+100) Over/Under (O/U): 52.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 9:30 a.m. ET (London)

Money line: Dolphins -165 (bet $165 to win $100) | Jaguars +133 (bet $100 to win $133)

Dolphins -165 (bet $165 to win $100) | Jaguars +133 (bet $100 to win $133) Against the spread (ATS): Dolphins -3.5 (+102) | Jaguars +3.5 (-125)

Dolphins -3.5 (+102) | Jaguars +3.5 (-125) Over/Under (O/U): 45.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET

Money line: Vikings +102 (bet $100 to win $102) | Panthers -125 (bet $125 to win $100)

Vikings +102 (bet $100 to win $102) | Panthers -125 (bet $125 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Vikings +1.5 (-108) | Panthers -1.5 (-112)

Vikings +1.5 (-108) | Panthers -1.5 (-112) Over/Under (O/U): 47.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET

Money line: Rams -600 (bet $600 to win $100) | Giants +420 (bet $100 to win $420)

Rams -600 (bet $600 to win $100) | Giants +420 (bet $100 to win $420) Against the spread (ATS): Rams -10.5 (-110) | Giants +10.5 (-110)

Rams -10.5 (-110) | Giants +10.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 47.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET

Money line: Chargers +145 (bet $100 to win $145) | Ravens -180 (bet $180 to win $100)

Chargers +145 (bet $100 to win $145) | Ravens -180 (bet $180 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Chargers +3.5 (-112) | Ravens -3.5 (-108)

Chargers +3.5 (-112) | Ravens -3.5 (-108) Over/Under (O/U): 50.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET

Money line: Packers -220 (bet $220 to win $100) | Bears +175 (bet $100 to win $175)

Packers -220 (bet $220 to win $100) | Bears +175 (bet $100 to win $175) Against the spread (ATS): Packers -4.5 (-110) | Bears +4.5 (-110)

Packers -4.5 (-110) | Bears +4.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 45.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Cincinnati Bengals at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET

Money line: Bengals -190 (bet $190 to win $100) | Lions +155 (bet $100 to win $155)

Bengals -190 (bet $190 to win $100) | Lions +155 (bet $100 to win $155) Against the spread (ATS): Bengals -3.5 (-110) | Lions +3.5 (-110)

Bengals -3.5 (-110) | Lions +3.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 48.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET

Money line: Texans +400 (bet $100 to win $400) | Colts -550 (bet $550 to win $100)

Texans +400 (bet $100 to win $400) | Colts -550 (bet $550 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Texans +10.5 (-120) | Colts -10.5 (+100)

Texans +10.5 (-120) | Colts -10.5 (+100) Over/Under (O/U): 43.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Kansas City Chiefs at Washington Football Team, 1 p.m. ET

Money line: Chiefs -290 (bet $290 to win $100) | Washington +225 (bet $100 to win $225)

Chiefs -290 (bet $290 to win $100) | Washington +225 (bet $100 to win $225) Against the spread (ATS): Chiefs -6.5 (-115) | Washington +6.5 (-105)

Chiefs -6.5 (-115) | Washington +6.5 (-105) Over/Under (O/U): 54.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns, 4:05 p.m. ET

Money line: Cardinals +125 (bet $100 to win $125) | Browns -155 (bet $155 to win $100)

Cardinals +125 (bet $100 to win $125) | Browns -155 (bet $155 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Cardinals +2.5 (+102) | Browns -2.5 (-125)

Cardinals +2.5 (+102) | Browns -2.5 (-125) Over/Under (O/U): 53.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET

Money line: Raiders +133 (bet $100 to win $133) | Broncos -165 (bet $165 to win $100)

Raiders +133 (bet $100 to win $133) | Broncos -165 (bet $165 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Raiders +3.5 (-130) | Broncos -3.5 (+105)

Raiders +3.5 (-130) | Broncos -3.5 (+105) Over/Under (O/U): 44.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. ET

Money line: Cowboys -190 (bet $190 to win $100) | Patriots +155 (bet $100 to win $155)

Cowboys -190 (bet $190 to win $100) | Patriots +155 (bet $100 to win $155) Against the spread (ATS): Cowboys -3.5 (-110) | Patriots +3.5 (-110)

Cowboys -3.5 (-110) | Patriots +3.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 47.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

SNF: Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m. ET

Money line: Seahawks +180 (bet $100 to win $180) | Steelers -230 (bet $230 to win $100)

Seahawks +180 (bet $100 to win $180) | Steelers -230 (bet $230 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Seahawks +4.5 (-108) | Steelers -4.5 (-112)

Seahawks +4.5 (-108) | Steelers -4.5 (-112) Over/Under (O/U): 42.5 (O: -117 | U: -103)

MNF: Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m. ET

Money line: Bills -190 (bet $190 to win $100) | Titans +155 (bet $100 to win $155)

Bills -190 (bet $190 to win $100) | Titans +155 (bet $100 to win $155) Against the spread (ATS): Bills -3.5 (-112) | Titans +3.5 (-108)

Bills -3.5 (-112) | Titans +3.5 (-108) Over/Under (O/U): 52.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

