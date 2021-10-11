New vehicles, water bonds could be approved by council

Port Huron City Council meets tonight in their first regular session meeting of the month. Council will be asked to approve the purchase of five new pickup trucks, two Ford F-150s at a cost of nearly $62,000 each and three new F-250s for $83,000 each. The funds will come form the city’s’ motor vehicles fund and the trucks will be used by the streets division. City Council also expected to remove the spending threshold currently authorized for McMorran Place, allowing management to book entertainment acts without prior approval from the city.