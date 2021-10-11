CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First look: Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers odds and lines

By Joe Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30jFgB_0cNelyyp00

The Minnesota Vikings (2-3) travel to meet the Carolina Panthers (3-2) Sunday in a Week 6 game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Vikings vs. Panthers odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.

The Vikings beat the Detroit Lions 19-17 in Week 5. Minnesota blew a 16-6 lead, falling behind 17-16 with 37 seconds remaining. But PK Greg Joseph’s 54-yard field goal at the buzzer helped the Vikes escape from a devastating loss.

The Panthers dropped their second straight game, falling to the Philadelphia Eagles 21-18 in Week 5. QB Sam Darnold tossed three interceptions in the loss. The Under is 4-1 for Carolina this season.

Vikings at Panthers odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 7:56 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Vikings +102 (bet $100 to win $102) | Panthers -125 (bet $125 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Vikings +1.5, -108 (bet $108 to win $100) | Panthers -1.5, -112 (bet $112 to win $100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 47.5, O: -110 (bet $110 to win $100) | U: -110 (bet $110 to win $100)

2021 betting stats:

  • ML: Minnesota 2-3 | Carolina 3-2
  • ATS: Minnesota 2-3 | Carolina 3-2
  • O/U: Minnesota 2-3 | Carolina 1-4

Vikings at Panthers head-to-head

Carolina lost 28-27 at Minnesota Nov. 29, 2020, but covered as a 3-point underdog as the Over connected.

In the most recent meeting in Charlotte, the Panthers won 31-24 Dec. 10, 2017, covering as 2.5-point underdogs. The Over has connected in four of the past five in the series.

