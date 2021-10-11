CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
General Hospital Spoilers: Carly’s Cruel Conversation With Britt Shatters Her

By Rita Ryan
celebratingthesoaps.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Hospital spoilers tease that Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) talks to Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) about her and Jason Morgan’s (Steve Burton) decision to get married, and how they had previously decided it should be the real thing when they thought Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) was dead. In this week’s General Hospital Sneak Peek, Carly tells Britt that now that Sonny is back, Carly and Jason want things to go back to the way they were before, but Britt isn’t sure she’s ready for that.

