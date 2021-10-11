General Hospital Spoilers: Carly’s Cruel Conversation With Britt Shatters Her

General Hospital Spoilers tease that ever since Dr. Austin Gatlin-Holt (Roger Howarth) came to Port Charles, it was with one purpose. Not long after arriving in town, Austin revealed to the Quartermaine family that he was the son of Jimmy Lee Holt (Steve Bond), the illegitimate son of Edward Quartermaine (the late John Ingle)! Edward had disinherited Jimmy Lee, but Austin claimed that before he died, Edward had planned to reinstate Jimmy Lee in his will. So Austin has made it his mission to contest the will, and has hired Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner) to represent him.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO