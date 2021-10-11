CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Paris Refuses To Be Home-Wrecker, Diamond White On Leaving ‘SINN’

By Taylor Hancen Rios
celebratingthesoaps.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) has moved out of John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) home. Paris developed a crush on Finn and left before acting on it. Probably being the first soap character with self-control, she refuses to be a home-wrecker, White explained.

celebratingthesoaps.com

Comments / 18

Brenda Hapner
4d ago

I certainly hope that Paris and Finn DON’T have a relationship! They need to be just friends and Paris should not get involved with Sheila or cross Steffy! 😡😡😡😡

Reply
6
justgveittime
4d ago

Sheila and deacon will try to get hope and Finn together so steffy ends up with Liam again.do hope has her father and Finn has his mom. What a mess. And brook needs to shut up!!

Reply
9
Related
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Comings And Goings: Is Darin Brooks Leaving?

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the week of October 4, 2021 tease that there is a lot of action taking place on the LA-based CBS sudser. We have news about a fan fave as well as a local baseball celeb who does a star turn on the soap. There is also an associate of Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) to talk about and that is always cause for excitement!
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rena Sofer
Person
Jacqueline Macinnes Wood
Person
Diamond White
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Zende’s Jaw Drops, Paris Sings National Anthem At Dodgers Game

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) has a big surprise for Zende Forrester (Delon de Metz). Knowing that Zende wanted to go to a Dodgers game, Paris takes him to the stadium. However, she has an even bigger surprise. Zende’s jaw drops when Paris strolls onto the field and sings the national anthem in front of the crowd.
BASEBALL
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold & The Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Ted King Reprises Role Of Jack Finnegan

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers tease that will all the trouble Shelia Carter (Kimberlin Brown) has brought to John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline Macinnes Wood), they can use all the support they can get. And so, Jack Finnegan (Ted King) is coming back to Los Angeles. But will he complicate things even further or be a pillar of support to the newlyweds?
TV SERIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Finn and Hope Bond, Does Liam Have New Competition?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) will need a friend to talk to. This time, it’s actually not Paris Buckingham (Diamond White). Finn turns to Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle). With Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) getting a love story of his own soon, could Finn be new competition for Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton)?
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrecker#Bold#Soap Opera Digest
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Steffy And Finn’s Marriage Falls Apart

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers document that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) can not officially extend her name. John Finn Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) did marry her at the ever-beautiful Forrester mansion setting. However, Steffy’s hesitancy to file the marriage paperwork lingers. Initially, Steffy said that the Sheila Carter (Kimberlin...
TV & VIDEOS
daytimeconfidential.com

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Thomas Shifts His Arrow From Hope to Paris (WATCH)

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Thomas and Steffy are watching the Dodgers' game in the Forrester office. Thomas is engaged by the siren blasting out our national anthem on the TV. He's completely enthralled by her voice. Who could it be? OMG! It's Forrester's own Paris! Meanwhile, Zende is waiting in the wings, hand on his heart whilst rockin' a Dodger baseball jersey.
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

‘B&B’ Spoilers: It’s War For Steffy & Sheila, Finn Has A New Lady Friend

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for September 27 to October 8, 2021, reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) will be at war. TV Shows Ace previously teased that another showdown will happen between the two. Sheila keeps showing up at the Forrester home even though she’s not allowed there. Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) didn’t get the memo.
TV SERIES
fame10.com

Bold And The Beautiful: Plotline Predictions For October 2021

LA doesn’t get overly chilly in October; however, the drama within The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) will surely heat up! What plans does Sheila have in store for Finn and Steffy? How will Paris get involved? Are Katie and Eric “just friends”, or could they be more? Fans just love to speculate on storylines! As such, below are some B&B plotline predictions for October 2021.
TV SERIES
thesfnews.com

Eric Forrester Truth Bomb On “Bold And Beautiful!”

HOLLYWOOD—Eric Forrester has finally reached his boiling point on “The Bold and the Beautiful.” So many people have implemented themselves into his love life that he has spoken his mind and be damned if anyone doesn’t like it. By now we all know that Eric is suffering from erectile dysfunction, and word spread like a wildfire last week.
TV & VIDEOS
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Deacon Sharp Returns?

The Bold and The Beautiful (B&B) spoilers and updates reveals a former shady character is said to be coming back to LA who could cause problems in the Lope marriage. The description sounds like Hope’s father Deacon Sharp and he could cause a lot of damage. The Bold And The...
TV SERIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Steffy Under Pressure – TWO Dramatic Disasters Loom

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers document that Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is her generation’s matriarch of the Forrester family. She looks out for everyone, just as Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery), her grandmother, did. Steffy’s concerns begin with John Finn Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) stunning birth mother issue. Sheila...
TV SHOWS
celebratingthesoaps.com

B&B Spoilers And Recap Tuesday, October 12: Sheila’s Last Pitch – Finn Disagrees With Steffy

The Bold and The Beautiful (B&B) spoilers and recap for Tuesday, October 12, 2021 reveals in Los Angeles at the cabin where Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) relax after putting the kids to bed. Hope loves their family and the life they’ve created. Liam says it’s his job as husband to protect her and that life from people like her father. Liam is still reeling from when Hope sprang Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) on the family. Deacon is a con man and kidnapper who preys on trusting people like Hope.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

