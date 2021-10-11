The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Paris Refuses To Be Home-Wrecker, Diamond White On Leaving ‘SINN’
The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) has moved out of John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) home. Paris developed a crush on Finn and left before acting on it. Probably being the first soap character with self-control, she refuses to be a home-wrecker, White explained.celebratingthesoaps.com
Comments / 18