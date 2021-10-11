CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

ASC Stock Down Over 14%, ASOS CEO Steps Down amid Concerns of Bleak Future

Coinspeaker
Coinspeaker
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

During the year period that ended on August 31, ASOS reported a 13% growth in active customer base to 26.4 million. The price of the stock of British online fashion and cosmetic retailer ASOS PLC (LON: ASC) dropped as much as 14.35% on Monday to trade around 2,382.00 GBX. The sudden dip has directly been associated with two investors’ updates released by the company today. One of the updates gave the final results for the year 31 August 2021.

www.coinspeaker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Coinspeaker

GTLB Stock Up Over 34% after GitLab Prices IPO above Expected Range

Following a successful initial public offering, GitLab CEO is the largest shareholder with an approximately 19% stake. GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) stock closed the first-day trading at $103.89, up 34.92% from the opening price. The gains continued during the extended trading period with approximately 1.53% higher than the closing price as of October 14, 2021, 7:59 p.m EDT. Notably, the web-based DevOps lifecycle tool provider priced its stock at $77 on Wednesday. Thereby giving the company a market valuation of approximately $11 billion.
STOCKS
Sourcing Journal

Asos CEO Out Amid Supply Chain, Profit Warnings

Asos shares tumbled about 14 percent to $32.55 during Monday’s mid-day trading session on the London Stock Exchange. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
STOCKS
investing.com

UK update – ASOS CEO steps down, AstraZeneca Covid trial meets primary endpoint

Investing.com – At 07:30BST, FTSE 100 Futures are trading lower by 0.3% at 7,049. In FX markets, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3657, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8479. The US Dollar Index is flat. Today’s calendar highlights include speeches from ECB’s Lane and Elderson, and Fed’s Evans. Stocks. ASOS (LON:ASOS) -...
ECONOMY
WWD

Asos Shares Plummet as CEO Steps Down, Supply Chain Issues Bite

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Is Britain’s fast-fashion bubble about to burst? After watching sales soar during — and after — lockdown, fast-fashion retailer Asos saw its shares plunge 14 percent Monday as it warned profit margins will be squeezed and sales forecasts bogged down by Brexit-related duty costs and broader supply chain issues linked to the aftermath of COVID-19.More from WWDAsos x 'The Lion King' Collection: See All the PhotosSofia Richie, Scott Disick Celebrate Asos, Life Is Beautiful PartnershipThe Wilsons Vaults : A Supreme Archive 1994 - 2017 The company said Monday full-year adjusted profit before taxes in...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asc#Asos#Ceo#British#Asos Plc#Lon#Gbx#H1#Cfo#Director Of Group Finance#Covid
resourceworld.com

Mountain Province Diamonds CEO steps down

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. [MPVD-TSX, NYSE] and Stuart Brown, the company’s President and CEO, have reached a mutual decision that Brown will depart the company, effective immediately. Jonathan Comerford has been named interim President and CEO. A search for a full-time replacement has commenced and the company said it hopes...
BUSINESS
williamsonhomepage.com

Acadia CEO to step down

Acadia Healthcare Company CEO Debbie Osteen will retire from the Franklin-based behavioral health company. Her retirement is expected to be effective on Jan. 31, though she will stay on as a member of Acadia’s board of directors and will assist in the selection of a replacement and transition, according to a release.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Applied Materials CFO to step down, take over CFO post at Adobe

Applied Materials Inc. announced Friday that Chief Financial Officer Dan Durn will be stepping down on Oct. 15 to take the CFO post at Adobe Inc. . Bob Halliday, a former Applied Materials CFO, will serve as interim CFO for the chip-equipment company until the company names a permanent successor. "Over the past four years, Dan has made substantial contributions to Applied as we have delivered strong, profitable growth," Applied Materials Chief Executive Gary Dickerson said in a release. Applied shares are up 0.4% in premarket trading Friday. The stock has lost 6.7% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has dipped 0.3%.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

WW International CEO Mindy Grossman To Step Down After Q1

WW International Inc's (NASDAQ: WW) President and CEO Mindy Grossman has decided to step down after the first quarter of 2022. Grossman will continue to lead the company until that time and work with the Board to help select a successor. Grossman has led the company's transformation, relaunching the brand...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
internationalinvestment.net

Allianz asset management head steps down as life CEO takes over

Allianz's head of asset management Jacqueline Hunt "wishes to step back from her day-to-day responsibilities as member of the Board of Management and has been appointed a strategic consultant to Oliver Bäte, group chief executive" Allianz said in a statement on 30 September. Andreas Wimmer, currently chief executive of the...
BUSINESS
AFP

Goldman Sachs profits up 63% on surge in dealmaking activity

Goldman Sachs reported a jump in third-quarter profits Friday behind robust gains in its financial advisory and trading divisions, capping a strong week of results for large US banks. The big New York investment bank reported profits of $5.3 billion, up 63 percent on a 26 percent increase in revenues to $13.6 billion. Key drivers for Goldman during the quarter included a jump in revenues tied to completed mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings and capital-raising efforts by private companies. Goldman also turned in a strong performance in its global markets division, driven by higher revenues in equity trading.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Coinspeaker

BLK Stock Jumps Over 3%, BlackRock Reports 16% Increase in Revenue YoY in 2021 Q3

BLK stock has gained approximately 30.69%, and 15.89% in the past year and YTD respectively. BlackRock Inc (NYSE: BLK) stock traded around $852.00, up approximately 1.89% during today’s pre-market and is 3% up now when the market opened. The New York-based multinational investment management corporation reported its third-quarter earnings report that beat analysts’ expectations. According to the Q3 2021 report, BlackRock revealed a 16% increase in revenue year-over-year basis. On a GAAP basis, the company reported a revenue of $5,050 million against last year’s third quarter of $4,369.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOXBusiness

Stock futures edge down as energy prices climb

U.S. stock futures ticked lower while prices for crude oil and natural gas extended their climb. S&P 500 futures were down 0.2% and futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.1%. The contracts don’t necessarily predict market moves after the opening bell. In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 meandered...
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of ADP Report

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones climbed more than 300 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ), Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI), RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI).
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Goldman Sachs beats Wall Street target as investment banking revenue jumps

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $5.28 billion, or $14.93 a share, compared to $3.23 billion, or $8.98 a share, in the year-ago period. Net revenue increased to $13.6 billion from $10.8 billion. Net interest income climbed to $1.56 billion from $1.08 billion. Goldman Sachs was expected to earn $10.14 a share on revenue of $11.72 billion, according to a survey by FactSet. Goldman's investment banking unit nearly doubled its revenue to $3.55 billion from $1.93 billion. CEO David Solomon said the firm "saw strong operating performance" and that its "opportunity set continues to be attractive across all of our businesses." Goldman Sachs shares are up 48.3% so far this year, compared to an increase of 18.2% by the S&P 500 and a rise of 38% by the KBW Bank Index .
FINANCIAL REPORTS
stpetecatalyst.com

Clearwater Marine Aquarium CEO steps down due to health concerns

October 1, 2021 - Longtime Clearwater Marine Aquarium CEO Frank Dame will step down from the top role on Nov. 5. Dame has been battling a rare form of blood cancer, called Myelodysplasia Syndromes (MDS), for nearly two years and is expecting a bone marrow transplant, if eligible. “As I face and overcome my health challenges, I will always have CMA, its animals, dedicated employees and mission in my heart,” Dame said in a statement. Dame, who has held various roles at the aquarium for 15 years, recently took on the CEO position following David Yates departure. The news comes on the cusps of the aquarium doing multiple renovations, including adding two new manatee rehabilitation sites, one at their Fred Howard Park facility and the other at the aquarium on Island Estates. CMA’s Board of Directors will lead a nationwide search for the next CEO. In the interim, Dr. James “Buddy” Powell, Executive Director of Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute, will serve as President and CEO. Dame will remain as Chairman Emeritus after he steps down and will serve as an ambassador to CMA.
HEALTH
New York Post

Whole Foods’ John Mackey to step down as CEO

Whole Foods Markets chief executive John Mackey said he will step down next year from the upscale grocer he co-founded more than four decades ago. “Honestly, it’s very hard to retire from a company that I have helped to create, nourish and grow for 44 years,” the outspoken executive wrote in a Thursday blog post to employees.
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

TradingView Secures $298M Funding, Pushing Its Market Valuation to $3B

TradingView currently has about a 400% jump in created accounts and a 237% increase in visitors in the past 18 months. TradingView, a company built to help in the tracking of diverse market data has secured $298 million in new funding as led by Tiger Global Management. According to the Finance Magnates, citing the company’s shared press release, the funding round has now placed the London-based firm at a $3 billion valuation, a unicorn status achieved by the growing popularity and usage of its platform.
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

Coinspeaker

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

CoinSpeaker’s coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres. We're featuring a mix of regular News, Tech Wraps, daily and weekly Market Updates, expert interviews and much more, always striving to deliver the core story in a simple and to-the-point factual style.

 https://www.coinspeaker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy