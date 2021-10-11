Is hurricane season over?

ORLANDO, Fla. — There’s been a break in activity this hurricane season. That’s typical. It is less active this time of year, but hurricane season goes through the end of November for a reason — storms can still form.

Historically, Florida has had some of its worst hurricanes in October: Michael, Matthew, Wilma, to name a few.

Right now, Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields is watching a few tropical waves, but nothing that shows signs of development.

A few long-term computer models hint at some development in the Caribbean later this month, which is typically a “hot spot” in October.

