Michigan AG pushes back against postal service

wsaq.com
 4 days ago

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is joining 19 other attorneys general across the U.S. who are opposed to a new plan the United States Postal Service rolled out last week. The USPS implemented a 10-yearbudget-cutting plan on Oct. 1 that would slow down some of its mail service, to make up for $160 billion in expected losses. The plan includes more expensive mailing rates and reduced hours for post offices. USPS said the plan would also provide more reliable services. Nessel is calling for the US Postal Regulatory Commission to act quickly before there is a massive slow down.

www.wsaq.com

