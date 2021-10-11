Pickleball seeing rapid growth in Riverbend courts
October 10 was World Pickleball Day, a day set aside by the World Pickleball Federation to increase the awareness of pickleball globally. The Riverbend Pickleball Group gathered at Gordon Moore Park Saturday to celebrate the day by taking part in a friendly pickleball roundup showcasing their competitive skills. There was a volley rally, won by Matt Batchelor of Alton, and a dinking competition — a critical strategic element of pickleball — won by John Hoefert of Godfrey.www.thetelegraph.com
