Winter Haven receives $9 million grant from state for road infrastructure, job growth
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - As Winter Haven continues to see an increase in its population – and traffic – the state has awarded the city with funding for road infrastructure. Governor Ron DeSantis said Winter Haven will receive more than $9 million to support "economic growth." He explained that $6.4 million comes from the Job Growth Grant Fund while the Florida Department of Transportation will provide $3 million.www.fox13news.com
Comments / 5