CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winter Haven, FL

Winter Haven receives $9 million grant from state for road infrastructure, job growth

By FOX 13 news staff
fox13news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINTER HAVEN, Fla. - As Winter Haven continues to see an increase in its population – and traffic – the state has awarded the city with funding for road infrastructure. Governor Ron DeSantis said Winter Haven will receive more than $9 million to support "economic growth." He explained that $6.4 million comes from the Job Growth Grant Fund while the Florida Department of Transportation will provide $3 million.

www.fox13news.com

Comments / 5

Linda Fahey Carraway
4d ago

AND BREVARD COUNTY ROADS HAVE BEEN FALLING APART FOR 30 YEARS ! And they get nothing ! THEY HAVENT EVEN FINISHED THE EXIT OFF 95 !!

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winter Haven, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
Winter Haven, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law again on path to high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Friday that the federal government will ask the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision on a restrictive Texas law that has banned most abortions since September. A federal appeals court on Thursday said the Texas law should stay in force while a Department of Justice lawsuit challenging the law proceeds through the courts. It’s just the latest court action on the law, which is now headed for the Supreme Court for a second time.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Alex Murdaugh knows he's going to prison, his lawyer says

Alex Murdaugh "is going to try to right every wrong" and is fully aware that he will go to prison, his attorney Dick Harpootlian said in an interview with "Good Morning America" on Friday. Murdaugh — who was charged Thursday with taking insurance money after his housekeeper's death, and is also suspected of trying to arrange his own death — waived his extradition rights Friday and will likely soon return to South Carolina.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
The Hill

Former Boeing pilot accused of deceiving regulators about 737 Max

A federal grand jury on Thursday indicted a former Boeing pilot on charges he deceived federal safety regulators about the 737 Max jetliner, two of which were involved in deadly crashes, to save tens of millions of dollars for the airplane manufacturer. Mark A. Forkner was charged with giving false...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy