Priciest home sales in Laurel Hollow
Priciest home sales in Laurel Hollow (11791) The three highest-priced home sales in Laurel Hollow last month ranged from $1.5 million to $2.825 million. The priciest Laurel Hollow home sold in September was a 7-bedroom, 6.5-bath newly built colonial on 3.42 acres at 147 Laurel Lane that sold for $2.825 million. It was listed by Pamela Doyle of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty and Jamie Cordts of Better Homes & Gardens Atlantic Shores and sold by Leslie Yudell Beder of Signature Premier Properties.libn.com
